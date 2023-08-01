Friday evening when the famed Governor's Cup Yacht Race celebrates its 50th anniversary and commences from four different potential starting points, local residents with varying degrees of experience in the event will each be seeking to reach the landing spot at the St. Mary's College of Maryland in resolute, timely fashion.
Calvert County resident Norman Dawley, a retired software engineer with IBM, recalls making his debut in the Governor's Cup roughly 25 years ago and this will mark his 12th outing overall. Along the way, Dawley has posted first- and second-place finishes in his class and made each voyage in the same ship, "Pursuit," which he has owned for over four decades.
"I remember competing in it for the first time in the late 1990s and I've been competing every other year since then," said Dawley, who will be joined on the boat by Greg Baldwin and Robert "Smitty' Smith. "Typically, we've been able to launch on Friday evening and then arrive before dawn on Saturday, although sometimes we've got into St. Mary's around 9, 10 in the morning."
St. Mary's County residents Mark Witte and Kurt Engel will launch on Friday from different ports and on opposite ends of the experience equation. While Witte will depart from Annapolis (the main leg of the race) in his second decade of competing in this event, Engel and his crew will make their maiden voyage in the race from the Dahlgren, Va., launch point.
"When you leave the first part of the race is somewhat of a breeze," said Witte, who will have two St. Mary's County residents, Joe Szymanski and Jennifer Miller, alongside him aboard his boat "Rakali," which literally means water rat. "Then when you reach the St. Mary's River a lot of times you have no wind, then wind, then no wind and then you wait for more wind."
Witte, who retired two years ago after working for 20 years as an engineering supervisor at Naval Air Station Patuxent River after spending the previous 20 years working for Lockheed-Martin, initially considered leaving from launching points at Solomons Island or Dahlgren, but was swayed by the historic aspect of the event's 50th anniversary to leave from Annapolis.
"Since it's the 50th anniversary, we wanted to leave from Annapolis and be part of the real one," said Witte, who will be competing in his fourth different boat having previous raced in "Rum Punch" and "Gemini" and another boat also named "Rakali." It's always challenging to compete, but the most rewarding part is just getting it done."
"Last year, I was sailing on the Saturday when the boats were heading down the river into St. Mary's for the finish," said Engel, a former Navy pilot whose crew will consist of his son, Brandt Engel, and Henry Dosker. "Since then it's been on my bucket list. But since it's the first time I'm competing in it, I wanted to launch from Dahlgren."
Engel may be competing for the first time in the Governor's Cup, but he reached out to several fellow competitors to get some insight on what it takes to successfully navigate the final leg of the race.
"They were very helpful," Engel said. "I was given some good advice on the size of the crew and what to expect when you start to head downriver and get closer to the college. At least I will have some idea of what to expect. We'll just need some help from the winds."