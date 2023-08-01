Friday evening when the famed Governor's Cup Yacht Race celebrates its 50th anniversary and commences from four different potential starting points, local residents with varying degrees of experience in the event will each be seeking to reach the landing spot at the St. Mary's College of Maryland in resolute, timely fashion.

Calvert County resident Norman Dawley, a retired software engineer with IBM, recalls making his debut in the Governor's Cup roughly 25 years ago and this will mark his 12th outing overall. Along the way, Dawley has posted first- and second-place finishes in his class and made each voyage in the same ship, "Pursuit," which he has owned for over four decades.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews