Vacations are all about taking a break, relaxing and reconnecting with yourself and loved ones. If you don’t want to travel this year, what better way to unwind than looking to the great outdoors — right outside your door.
Camping, fishing
Spending time outdoors is a great way to save money while still getting a break from daily life. You don’t have to travel far to have a good time, either. Whether your hometown is near lakes, streams, trails, mountains or campgrounds, everyone should get the chance to enjoy nature near their own house.
Camping and fishing are two of the most popular options. Great for both families and individuals, a minimal investment in equipment and training can bring you a lifetime of outdoor memories.
It’s important to buy good outdoor equipment that will last, though. Save money by sticking close to home this year, and save even more by choosing quality gear that you can use for years to come. It’s best to buy camping and fishing equipment from well-known manufacturers, with a good warranty, and from trusted local retailers.
Golfing
Another great way to spend your staycation is on the links.
Golf is one of the most popular outdoor activities in America, and while it’s not always cheap, it’s far more affordable than traveling.
This year, instead of spending your vacation budget on airfare and gas, think about investing in new clubs, new golf clothes and green fees for some of your favorite local courses. You can have a great time on the golf course without straying far from home.
Other sports
Luckily, sports fans have plenty of ways to stay busy on a staycation.
If you’re going to stay close to home, buy tickets to see your favorite teams in action. By saving money on travel, you should be able to afford to splurge on better seats or more popcorn and hotdogs for the kids.
You can also plan your time off from work to coincide with big games. If you want to take off a few days while your team’s archrival is in town, plan ahead. Buy some great tickets and savor the chance to be a superfan while saving money at the same time.
Look for ways to relax without going far from home
Spending your vacation time at home doesn’t mean you have to do without. On the contrary, by saving your travel money, you may be able to spend extra on little ways to pamper yourself without leaving town.
Hotels
Most people only think of hotels when they’re traveling away from home, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.
Consider treating yourself to an indulgence by spending the night in a local hotel. For a fraction of the cost of an airline ticket, you can pamper yourself with a couple of nights in a luxury or boutique hotel room.
This can be a great option for couples who are living on a budget but also need a getaway. They can get all the benefits of a true vacation — an escape from the house, great service, privacy and a total change of pace — without having to travel far.
In fact, because there’s less stress and less time spent in airports or in the car, staying in a hotel close to home can be even more enjoyable than traveling.
Spas
If you’re looking for the ultimate in relaxation, a spa is just the place to go.
By shopping around, you should be able to find a spa near your home that offers a true escape from day-to-day life. You should remember that the experience of a spa is more important than its location, and you can pamper yourself without having to drive too far.
Many spas offer a wide variety of services, including manicures and pedicures, facials, massage, acrylic nails, sauna, microdermabrasion, makeup application or hair removal. If you want a special spa treatment, just ask. The best spas will go out of their way to keep a customer happy if you make a reasonable request.
Massages
If you’re sore, exhausted or just want to relax, there’s no better way to pamper yourself than making a trip to a good massage therapist.
Massage therapists aren’t all the same, though, and choosing one requires some thought and trial. Sometimes you have to go through different choices — both with the specific therapist and the type of massage they perform — before you find the one that’s a good match for your needs.
There are more than 250 different kinds of massage therapies available, including deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, Swedish massage, hot stone massage and many more.
They can also involve lotions, powders and oils designed to either increase or reduce friction as part of the process, making a virtually infinite number of therapies available.
Restaurants let you get a break from the ordinary
One reason people like to go on vacations is to “get away from it all.” You can do the same thing on your staycation, though, by getting outside your comfort zone and exploring new tastes and cuisines right in your own city.
Look online
Search the internet and online newspaper listings to find new, exciting places to eat near your home. There are countless websites and mobile phone apps that let diners review their favorite — and least favorite — places for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can search by food type, price and location to see which restaurants are rated highest by other diners in your area.
Take the reviews with a grain of salt, though. Like any online source, the information can’t always be trusted. Look for trends in the diners’ comments, such as lots of people raving about their excellent service or the flavor of their rib-eye steaks. A single positive or negative review can be misleading, but consistent comments from lots of different people can give you a better idea of what to expect.
Be adventurous
Never tried sushi? Wondering what all the buzz is about that new Mexican restaurant? Want to try something more exotic?
The great thing about eating out as part of your staycation is that it lets you experience something completely new, just as if you had left town.
It can be relaxing to eat at a place you’re familiar with, but it’s more entertaining — and more of an escape — to try new restaurants and exotic types of food. Even traditional American restaurants can be exciting if you’ve never eaten there before.
Another plus: If you fall in love with the new cuisine or restaurant, you can return again and again, even after the staycation has come to an end.
Seek out foodies
For many people, food is about more than a simple meal. Today’s diners are getting serious about what they eat and turning the act of dining into a more memorable experience.
If you’re a real food and drink aficionado — or want to become one — you can take up dining as a serious hobby. There are all sorts of clubs, books and TV shows devoted to exploring and preparing great food.
Some cities even offer restaurant tasting tours that let food lovers experience a wide variety of tastes in one night.
No matter how serious you are about food, it’s always a good idea to savor the flavor of your own hometown.