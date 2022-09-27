There are plenty of ways to exercise and get in shape, but there aren’t many that include sultry music, the swiveling of hips and elaborate costumes.
Welcome to the world of bellydancing.
“I had my first child and I wanted to lose the ‘mommy weight’ and tighten up everything and my core,” said Anna Vermillion following a bellydancing showcase earlier this year at the Mount Hope Community Center in Sunderland. “And bellydancing is really the only thing that does that. It’s also low impact and good for arthritis.”
Vermillion, who has been bellydancing for the past 33 years, also performs at bachelor parties and other events. Earlier this year she danced during a seniors’ party at the The Hermitage in Lusby.
Vermillion, who also teaches an Aquabelly course at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick and a class Wednesday nights at the Mt. Hope Community Center, said the key to teaching the discipline is “the dedication to working and being open minded.”
Juliet Sosebee, who lives in North Beach and is an acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner, said she started bellydancing for two reasons.
“I wanted to get a little more exercise and I think it’s a nice way to meet other women and to come together and explore some of our confidence and kind of help us connect, even if we’re not perfect,” she said. “It was also the historical aspects of it that it’s so old, and Anna is so inclusive and can teach all levels so I really wanted to dance with her.”
Tamara Ealley, who is a parts manager for an appliance company, danced a bit in her 20s and took it up again recently.
“It was something different to do,” the Huntingtown resident said. “Oh, I love it. I’m reserved most of the time, but [dancing] makes me feel like a different person.”
The showcase featured about 20 dancers, all in costume, performing different routines. One of the performers was Rachel Martin Jones, who first dabbled in bellydancing while in high school.
“I loved it right away,” said Jones, who lives in Lexington Park and is the leader of Mystic Caravan Dance, which meets Tuesday nights at Leonard Hall in Leonardtown through St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation. “Just the music is amazing, the culture is so great and the costumes and everything. You’re just getting a different perspective of a culture you normally wouldn’t get a perspective of.”
Jones said she loved bellydancing right off the bat because “it feels great. It’s just a really energetic and fun experience.”
Sosebee didn’t feel the same the first time she stepped onto the dance floor.
“I was [freaking out a bit] and very anxious about doing my first dance,” she said. “But Anna does a good job of making everybody feel comfortable. I could also tell there was some great camaraderie in the group and even though I was brand new to it, I was comfortable.”
The dancers were also quick to point out that the discipline is ideally suited to all body types.
“I think we as bellydancers celebrate curves in women,” Sosebee said. “We have all different shapes and sizes and I can relate [to people not knowing if they should participate], but I’m glad I took the risk.”
“It helps tone more because you’re hitting very isolated areas,” Ealley said of the low-impact dancing style, which she said requires practice and consistency.
Vermillion added that “the bigger the girl the easier it is for them to do it. I have boy hips so I really have to throw [my hips].”
Martin Jones said the feeling while swaying on the floor is like no other.
“It feels great,” she said. “It’s just a really energetic and fun experience for everyone that watches the dancing. And [the costumes are] are eclectic mixture. It really kind of gets you into the mood.”
“I feel euphoric,” Vermillion said. “It makes me feel pretty and it makes me feel young again. It feels like I’m invincible.”
For more information on Vermillion’s bellydancing classes, call 301-602-9719. For more information on Mystic Caravan Dance, go to www.facebook.com/mysticcaravandance.