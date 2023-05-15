The Historic St. Mary’s City Department of Research and Collections recently uncovered the human remains of a young European man, believed to have been buried in the late 1630s.
The remains were found approximately 30 feet outside of what once was St. Mary's Fort, which was unveiled about two years ago.
The discovery of the remains may be one of the oldest colonial burials found in Maryland, according to a release from the museum.
“The remarkable discovery of the remains of one of Maryland's first colonizers is an important opportunity to learn about an individual who probably never appeared in the historical record,” Travis Parno, acting executive director and director of research and collections, said in a news release. “Archaeology and forensic anthropology will help us bring life and voice to a young man from the earliest period of the Maryland colony, a time when written records were sparse.”
Curator of Biological Anthropology Douglas Owsley and Biological Anthropologist Kari Bruwelheide, both of the Smithsonian Institution, have joined HSMC to begin studying the remains to learn more about the young man, who was estimated to be about 15 or 16 years old at the time of his death.
The individual was directly buried in the ground without a coffin or burial shroud. The lack of formal burial could speak to not having family or people who cared for him in the colony, according to the release.
The life, death and burial of this person can provide valuable insights into the early settlers of Maryland. The remains will undergo cleaning and be transported to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History for further analysis by Owlsley and Bruwelheide.
St. Mary's Fort site is currently closed to tours and public access due to the ongoing removal of remains. There is no word on when the site will reopen at this time.
The palisaded St. Mary's Fort was erected in 1634 by the first wave of European settlers who founded Maryland. The site, which spans an area approximately the size of a football field, is located in Historic St. Mary’s City.
St. Mary's City was established in 1634 by European colonists led by Maryland's first governor Leonard Calvert. It is the fourth oldest permanent English colonial settlement in the United States and the site of Maryland’s first capital.
In 1969, St. Mary’s City was designated as a National Historic Landmark in recognition of the uniquely well-preserved archaeological record of more than 10,000 years of human occupation — including archaeological artifacts left by native peoples such as the Piscataway and Yaocomaco and European colonists.
Today, the site is home to a living history museum that hosts more than 20,000 school children a year and houses an active archaeological program and the longest running historical archaeological field school in the country.