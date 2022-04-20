Charles County native Randy Runyon Jr. stepped out of the shadows and on to the center stage earlier this month when he appeared as a guest guitarist on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
Runyon, who now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., was asked to fill-in by college buddy Louis Cato when much of the usual band, including Jon Baptiste, was at the Grammys.
“Oh my God, I was so excited,” Runyon said. “I was just really speechless because it’s such a cool opportunity and there’s so much history within that [Ed Sullivan] Theater.”
Besides playing walk-in and intro music for the April 4 television show, Runyon performed “Them Changes” by Buddy Miles and Cato’s “In My Reach.” The 34-year-old Runyon said he received some of the music beforehand and some of it during the taping earlier that day.
“They just said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this one,’ and they showed me the chords then I just had to roll with it,” Runyon said. “You kind of have to be [a quick learner] in that kind of scene to improvise and adapt to what the situation needs. They throw you into the fire a bit and you either sink or swim, so I did the best I could. I’m my own worst critic, but I was pretty pleased with it.”
“You guys have done an incredible job the past week, you sound incredible,” Colbert said to Cato, who was playing drums. “I understand we have a special guest tonight over there. Who do we have here on guitar?”
“We have the incredible Randy Runyon on guitar,” Cato said during the show.
“Randy, thank you so much for being here,” Colbert answered. “Good to see you.”
Runyon said the exchange was “just kind of a surreal moment to have a talking part in the microphone with Stephen. It was just a cool experience.”
Colbert’s guests were basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and director, actress and "Jeopardy?" host Mayim Bialek.
“He walked by me [before the taping] and touched my shoulder. Yes, Shaq touched me,” Runyon said with a laugh referring to the basketball star. “We shared a moment.”
When asked his best part of the experience, Runyon said it “was just being in the moment and realizing it’s a very cool thing and seeing someone you’ve watched for a long time. It was just a very surreal and New York moment, and it was nice to know that my family and friends were able to watch it.”
Runyon also appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2019 and the following year he performed with Wayne Brady on "Good Morning America" and "The View."
Inspired by his godfather, Art Burke, and his father, Randy Runyon Sr., who is the director of the College of Southern Maryland jazz ensemble Solid Brass, Randy took up music at an early age and joined Solid Brass when he was six.
“He taught me how to slow down in music and how to learn it the right way,” Runyon said of his father.
After graduating from La Plata High School in 2005, Runyon attended Berklee College of Music in Boston.
He is currently a member of Karma Exchange, though he performs with many artists. He cowrote a track for Brasstracks and has performed with artists such as Brady, Bilal and BIGYUKI.
He has performed at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival — “that was just a huge sea of people and a crazy experience” — and such venues as the Olympia in Paris and the Merriweather Post Pavilion.
“I saw Pearl Jam in the 90s so it was one of those full circle moments where I was like, ‘Wow, I’m standing on the same stage with a huge band that influenced my career,” he said of the amphitheater in Columbia.
He is also a songwriter, producer and music teacher.
Runyon will perform alongside Bilal on May 22 at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Va.