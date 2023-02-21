Charles County Public Schools fifth-grade musicians jammed Feb. 11 during an Instant Concert at St. Charles High School. Before taking the stage, band and orchestra students in elementary school learned the music they would perform within hours from Charles public schools' music teachers and high school students who served as mentors.

For some of the high school students, it was a return to a familiar sight. “I have been doing Instant Concerts for a while,” Michaela Raqueno, a senior at North Point High School, said. “I was in one in elementary school, and in middle school I volunteered to be a mentor.”