“Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”
— Leonardo da Vinci
Commander Carlos Lopez spent much of his 23-year military career with the U.S. Navy flying T-2s, but he wasn’t sure he’d ever return to the wild blue yonder following a series of major health setbacks.
In 2003, the Lexington Park resident was hit with a kidney cancer diagnosis, which began a personal battle for survival. Over the last 18 years, more challenges would follow, including a major stroke that left him partially blind and cognitively challenged.
“It’s been a radical change,” the 63-year-old said. “I can’t do everything I did. I can’t shoot firearms, I can’t drive, there’s just a whole list of things. I just can’t lose sight that I’m still alive after all these years. It’s a blessing if you will, but it’s very frustrating.”
“His attitude has always been to go fast,” Shawn Lopez said of his dad, who even once owned a Porsche. “He was reckless. You know, that Navy pilot attitude.”
It appeared clear that Carlos’ flying days were in the rear-view mirror, but he was persistent.
“About a month ago he said, ‘What do you think if I got up in the air and I flew a plane?’” Shawn said. “And I thought, ‘Oh gosh, here we go again.’ Every few months he’s like, ‘Well I think I can ride my bike or I should be able to drive.’”
But Shawn was also determined to see his father return to the cockpit, and on Oct. 3 he organized a surprise flight with Piedmont Flight Center — which covered the cost of the flight — in St. Mary’s County.
“I was really excited, and a little bit apprehensive because I wasn’t sure how much I would be able to work the flight controls,” said Carlos, whose pilot’s license was revoked in 2003 after he was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer. “Certain aspects of the flight I was pretty comfortable with, but in other aspects there were some challenges and I recognize that. My cognitive abilities are lacking and my vision and thought processes are in no way what they were.”
Lopez was even able to land the Cessna-172 midway through the flight, and take the controls for some of the hour-long ride.
“You could tell he was a natural and that the years of flight training were still there,” said Piedmont pilot Mike Holland of Solomons. “You could tell he was comfortable in the cockpit. He did awesome. It was an honor and a privilege to be flying with him.”
Born Oct. 31, 1958, in Cuba, Carlos developed an interest in flying after seeing his parents standing in front of a friend’s airplane.
After emigrating to the U.S. the following year with little more than the clothes on their backs, the family settled in Santa Clara and later, Daytona Beach.
He obtained his private pilot’s license and earned his degree in aerospace studies at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 1983. After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1984, he transferred to the U.S. Navy two years later to pursue a flight position.
He reported to Attack Squadron 185 in Japan and was assigned to the USS Midway from 1987 to 1990. In 1988 he was part of Operation Earnest Will, which protected Kuwaiti-owned tankers from Iranian attacks.
He was later assigned to Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada and later to the USS Nimitz in Washington state (1993-1996). He was a training program manager for NAVAIR from 1997-1999 and a production control officer at CVN 65 Enterprise in Norfolk, Va. At the end of a 6-month tour, the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, forced the ship to turn around and drop more than 800,000 pounds of ordnance over Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I told my buddies, ‘I think this is a terrorist attack,’” Carlos said. “It’s clear blue skies and great visibility. There’s no reason why that jet should fly right into a building.”
While working as a deputy program manager for the U.S. Navy Harpoon Weapons System, Carlos was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer in 2003, resulting in the removal of his left kidney. In 2005, cancer spread to his spine, which required a 2-day operation, during which his spinal cord was detached and stabilized with titanium rods. In 2017 his his right kidney had to be removed, which requires him to be on dialysis.
He suffered a stroke in 2018 and on April 18, 2019, Shawn was finishing up the first week of his new job as a geologist in Colorado when he called his father. During the call, his father went unresponsive and when Shawn checked a security camera feed of his father’s house on his phone, he saw his father slumped over the bed after having a seizure.
That was enough for the now 30-year-old to pack up his belongings and move to Maryland to become his father’s full-time caretaker, which he said was “an easy decision to make.”
Carlos said his son, with whom he is writing a book about his health journey, “has been amazing.”
In 2003, Carlos was given an 8% chance to live another five years.
“He blew that out of the water, right?” Shawn said.
And Carlos said that the upcoming Veterans Day means plenty to him.
“It is a reflection also of the amazing history we have of other service members that have served with distinction and honor,” he said. “There’s so much history to that ... it’s amazing, and I don’t take that for granted.”
He also said he has no regrets about serving his country.
“I’ve always been very patriotic and I wouldn’t think twice if I had to give my life for this country,” he said. “At the same time, as much as I value life, I never want to be in a position where I feel like I need to take someone’s life because of war, but I would in a heartbeat.”
And it was clear his son’s surprise for his father has had a positive effect.
“To be in the air again and to be able to get my hands on the controls was amazing,” Carlos said. “I’m so grateful for the experience I had.
“With all the health stuff he has going on and had taken away, life can be pretty depressing,” Shawn said. “The smile he had that day we hadn’t seen in a while.”
To see a video of Shawn surprising his father with the flight, go to https://youtu.be/T2fh4iJKBI0.
