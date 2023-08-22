Quiet as it might have been kept for the past six decades, jousting has been the official state sport of Maryland since June 1, 1962. And each year dozens of members of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association have convened for the 156th Calvert County Jousting Tournament & Dinner set for this Saturday at the Christ Church in Port Republic.
Although jousting has been prominent throughout the region for centuries, it was finally dubbed the official state sport in 1962 when former St. Mary’s County Del. Henry J. Fowler Sr. (D) introduced a bill into the Maryland House of Delegates giving recognition to jousting as the official state sport. That bill passed both chambers of the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. J. Millard Tawes (D) on June 1, 1962.
What onlookers will quickly notice about the 156th Calvert jousting tournament is the family connections, especially among some of the premiere contestants, including Bob Enfield, president of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association, his son Brad Enfield, regarded as the top jouster in the nation, and daughter Marley Enfield-Stutz, an accomplished jouster in her own rights.
“Jousting has always been a family tradition, starting with my father, Leon Enfield, who is in the National Jousting Hall of Fame,” Bob Enfield, 65, said. “I’ve been riding since I was 8 years old. Now I’ve seen my son, Brad, is a pro and he’s the best jouster in the country and he just turned 28 and he’s getting married the one weekend we’re not having a tournament.”
“I think a lot of us that compete in these jousting tournaments appreciate the history of the sport that dates back 200 years,” said Towson resident Randall McGill, who is president of the Amateur Jousting Club of Maryland and competes in five or six tournaments each year. “Not only is jousting the state sport in Maryland, its history predates baseball, football and all of the other major sports.”
Among the more than two dozen events scheduled for this year under the umbrella of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association and arriving on the heels of last Sunday’s Fairplay Day Joust in Boonsboro, the Calvert County Jousting Tournament in Port Republic on Aug. 26 will test the skills of jousters of all ages and both genders in novice, pro and trophy events.
But this will not be the tournament’s last venture into Southern Maryland this season. After stops in Caroline, Queen Anne and Frederick Ccunties, the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown will host the 76th annual St. Mary’s County Fair Joust on Sept. 23.