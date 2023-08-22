Quiet as it might have been kept for the past six decades, jousting has been the official state sport of Maryland since June 1, 1962. And each year dozens of members of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association have convened for the 156th Calvert County Jousting Tournament & Dinner set for this Saturday at the Christ Church in Port Republic.

Although jousting has been prominent throughout the region for centuries, it was finally dubbed the official state sport in 1962 when former St. Mary’s County Del. Henry J. Fowler Sr. (D) introduced a bill into the Maryland House of Delegates giving recognition to jousting as the official state sport. That bill passed both chambers of the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. J. Millard Tawes (D) on June 1, 1962.


  

