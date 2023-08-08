Although her visits to the Calvert Marine Museum are usually few and far between each year, Connie Rankin has made dozens of plaster jackets to contribute to the museum making her genuine presence felt there for decades to come.
Rankin, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from the Hussian College in Philadelphia, has made plaster molds to preserve fossils inside the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons for the past 25 years and her works have also appeared in Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., as well as the New York Natural History Museum.
"I've always loved art and I've always been fascinated with the sea life," Rankin said. "This gives me a way to combine the two. It's hard to believe a lot of the fossils that I make the jackets for are several million years old. In fact, I try not to think about it when I'm making them. Mainly I create the molds for long-beaked dolphins and occasionally whales. There is a very impressive megalodon jaw in the museum, but that's not mine."
Rankin first provided a plaster jacket for the Calvert Museum in 1990, not long after she had done similar work for the Smithsonian and the New York History Museum. Rankin set aside her career goals briefly while raising her three children, two sons and one daughter who are now adults and scattered throughout the country, but began undertaking the plasters again in the late 1990s.
"I took a little break for a while, but when the Calvert museum reached out to me again about 25 years ago I knew it was time to resume what I had started," Rankin said. "Stephen Godfrey had seen my work there and in the Smithsonian and he wanted me to continue making the plaster jackets for the dolphins and whale fossils that they had."
Godfrey, who has been the curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum for the past 25 years, has always been impressed with Rankin's work creating the plaster jackets. In all, Godfrey estimates that she has contributed roughly 75 such molds to the museum and applauds her patience, dedication and diligence in creating them.
"One thing about Connie is she is very dedicating to helping us preserve the fossil history of the sea life associated with the Chesapeake Bay," Godfrey said. "It's very, very tedious but important work because the jackets she creates for the fossils limit the amount of humidity they absorb and also reduce the number of pressure points they have in the displays."
The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the many fossils and other exhibits on display or for information on visiting the museum, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.