Although her visits to the Calvert Marine Museum are usually few and far between each year, Connie Rankin has made dozens of plaster jackets to contribute to the museum making her genuine presence felt there for decades to come.

Rankin, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from the Hussian College in Philadelphia, has made plaster molds to preserve fossils inside the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons for the past 25 years and her works have also appeared in Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., as well as the New York Natural History Museum.


  

