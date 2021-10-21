Philip Parry tried to enter numerous photos in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ “Fan Favorite” photo contest, but because of photo size limits he was only able to submit a single photo.
It turned out that photo was the only one he needed after the 33-year-old La Plata resident was selected as the winner.
“I wanted to put other ones in,” Parry said, referring to the contest’s 10 megabyte photo restriction. “I thought they were better than that one [that won].”
The photo, which is titled “Solar Eclipse During Morning Feeding,” shows an osprey feeding its young just in front of a solar eclipse.
“I was like, ‘I gotta get [in position] quick and position it,’” Parry said after noticing the osprey returning with breakfast.
Parry shot the image off of North Beach on June 10 using a Nikon Z7 with an aperture setting of 2.8 and a 70- to 200-millimeter zoom lens.
Parry’s photo was selected along with two others and were voted on for a period of one week. Parry’s photo finished with 394 votes while the runner-up was well back with 243.
Parry was working from home because he was taking an online course until 3 a.m. and knew of the impending solar eclipse, so he stayed up and headed over to the North Beach boardwalk — because he thought the horizon would make a great photo — before sunrise.
“I guess a lot of people didn’t know about [the eclipse] because I was like probably one of two photographers,” he said. “I got there about 30 minutes beforehand trying to look at what I was gonna see a picture of.”
Despite shooting about 100 photos of the scene, Parry still wasn’t sure he had a winner until he arrived home and looked at them on his personal computer.
“I was having problems with my camera so I was kind of worried none of them would be good,” he said. “But they turned out great.”
Parry became interested in photography several years ago after he developed an interest in astral photography. His dad fueled his passion when he gifted his son a new camera.
He took his first astral photograph a few years ago while night fishing with his brother at Point Lookout State Park.
“It’s a perfect place for astro photography [because] there’s no light pollution,” he said. “You can see the Milky Way with the naked eye.”
He scored another photo of the Milky Way — this time above the Maryland Dove — while teaching a friend how to take photos at Historic St. Mary’s City.
Parry was awarded a cash prize, a copy of the calendar and a Maryland DNR swag bag for his winning entry this year.
Parry, who visited Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park in May, plans to keep taking photos.
