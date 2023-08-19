LEAP Forward Inc. awarded 57 scholarships to honor high school graduates and college students in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties for outstanding academic, leadership, and community service achievements during its 22nd anniversary ceremony July 23 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick.
Author and inspirational speaker Jahvon Gordon was the master of ceremonies for the event, the theme of which was "Exceeding Expectations Today, Tomorrow and Always!"
Calvert County musicians Geret Gray and Brett Buck provided musical selections as did singers from the Bowie State University Gospel Choir.
Guest speaker Annica Wayman, who is the University of Maryland Baltimore County associate dean for Shady Grove Affairs, admonished the young scholars to "focus and breath" and reminded the students to “enjoy the journey.”
LEAP Forward welcomed three new family scholarships and one new organization scholarship established by a former recipient. They are the $1,000 Bertram Pernell Bell and Glenda Lee Bell Boyd scholarships and the $1,000 Russell Costley Memorial Scholarship.
Started in 1998, LEAP Forward awarded three scholarships that year totaling $1,000. This year’s scholarships were valued at $60,100. To date, LEAP Forward has awarded more than 350 scholarships totaling more than $300,000.
LEAP Forward is named in memory of Wallace Lorenzo Leeper, a Calvert High Vocational Guidance Counselor, who was a strong advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career options is a member of Calvert High School’s Hall of Fame.
The following scholarships were awarded during the Leap Forward Inc. ceremony:
Bertram Pernell Bell and Glenda Lee Bell Boyd
Robert Pearson III (Morgan State University) and Anjelynn Chase (Goucher College).
Russell Costley Memorial
Jasmine Holland (University of Maryland Baltimore County)
MasterMind Scholarships
Syndie Collins (Howard University); Tori Jackson (Howard University).
Wallace Leeper Memorial
Huntingtown’s Jalon Bain (College of Southern Maryland), Mirakohl Coates (Howard University); Anthony Grady (North Carolina A&T); Tracey Montilus (Towson University); Mason Prioleu (Morehouse University); Nikko White (Morgan State University); Kelly Yestramski (CSM)
Clifton Morsell-Randolph Adams Memorial
Northern’s Zara Hawkins (Morgan State University); Morgan Hicks (Spelman College); Makayla Lancaster (Howard University); Lauren McNair (Howard University).
Wilson Ennis Sr. Memorial
Tania Frederick-Allen (University of Maryland Eastern Shore); Tiara Baker (North Carolina Central University), Destiny Lewis (Bowie State University).
Grace Parker Memorial
Egypt Butler (University of Maryland College Park); Sydney Contee (Penn State); Erica Hill (University of Pittsburgh), Sincear Frederick (Stevenson University); Great Mills’ Darnell Scott (Bowie State University), North Point’s Braxton Wheeler (Maryland Institute College of Art).
Earl Thorne Memorial
Essahe Barber (Hampton University).
Lawrence Myers Memorial
North Point’s Aniyah Norman (Howard University).
Gloria Mae Gross Memorial
Ruvimbo Nzuwah (Spelman College); Wayne Powell (CSM), Dataya Resenois (Howard University).
Raymond Harris Memorial
Jeanelle Ford (Bowie State University), Diamond Lewis (Mount St. Mary’s University).
Hamilton and Alice Parran Memorial
Northern’s Dymon Hines (Mount St. Mary’s University.)
George H. and Geneva Green Harrod Memorial
Nicolas Mack (UMBC), Colby Mackall (University of Maryland College Park), Victor Oliver Jr. (Bowie State University), Tory Ridgeway (Embry Riddle Aeronautical University).
Bill and Balance Finch Memorial
Great Mills’ J’Niya Brooks (Stevenson University).
Violet Parker Memorial
Sophia Achufish-Amuze (Towson University), Aya Shaw (Morehouse University), Keyona Tharpe (North Carolina Central University).
Gladys Henson Memorial
Jalen Mack (Morgan State University).
Ruth Reid Memorial
Angelia Carson (CSM).
Thomas Family
Ebun Popoola (Howard University).
MacArthur Jones Memorial
Patuxent’s Micah Estep (Bloomburg University).
Nannie Pearl Cade Memorial
Patuxent’s Kamryn Jenkins (North Carolina Central University).
Iris Anne Harris Memorial
Rebekah Bobo (Morgan State University), Jada Brooks (Bowie State University).
Evelyn Irvine Memorial
Kendyl L. Hawkins (Hampton University).
Clyde Jones Jr. and Bertha Kent Jones Memorial
Alissa Collins (Liberty University).
Michael J. Moore Memorial Scholarship
Taliyah Washington (Morgan State University).
Gail E. Patterson
Xhayla Strickland (Mount Holyoke College).
Elizabeth Simms Memorial
Thomas Stone’s Ashley Williams (UMES).
Vivian Lemort Rogers Memorial
Christopher Davis (Syracuse University).
Dorothy Mae Smith Memorial
Lalya Hurley (Temple University).
Marilyn Preston Killingham Memorial
Sanaa Gray (North Carolina Central University).
Victoria Lodge #71 Memorial
Sydney Cooksey (Morgan State University)