LEAP Forward Inc. awarded 57 scholarships to honor high school graduates and college students in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties for outstanding academic, leadership, and community service achievements during its 22nd anniversary ceremony July 23 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick.

Author and inspirational speaker Jahvon Gordon was the master of ceremonies for the event, the theme of which was "Exceeding Expectations Today, Tomorrow and Always!"


  