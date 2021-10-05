Members of William Yeatman's family stand for a photo next to his gravesite at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ridge on Sept. 25 after a ceremony by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U. S. Lighthouse Society.
A marker placed Sept. 25 by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U. S. Lighthouse Society sits next to the gravestone of William Matthew Yeatman at First Saints United Methodist Church, First Friendship campus, in Ridge.
Members of William Yeatman's family stand for a photo next to his gravesite at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ridge on Sept. 25 after a ceremony by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U. S. Lighthouse Society.
A marker placed Sept. 25 by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U. S. Lighthouse Society sits next to the gravestone of William Matthew Yeatman at First Saints United Methodist Church, First Friendship campus, in Ridge.
St. Mary’s County is home to a number of lighthouses. Each one was maintained by a dedicated group of public servants known as lighthouse keepers. Two of these public servants were honored on Saturday, Sept. 25, by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U. S. Lighthouse Society at the request of the Yeatman family and as part of the chapter’s Lighthouse Keeper Grave Marker program.
The chapter installed U.S. Lighthouse Service markers at the graves of William Matthew Yeatman and his son, William Yeatman, in advance of the ceremonies. These markers were provided at no cost to the families. Then, each keeper was individually honored at a grave-side ceremony – the elder at First Saints United Methodist Church and the younger at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, both in Ridge – with chapter volunteer Greg Krawczyk serving as the master of ceremony. The service of each keeper was reviewed, a flag installed on the marker and taps played.
William Matthew Yeatman served for 37 years, from 1871 to 1908, at Point Lookout Lighthouse, passing away in 1908 while still serving as the keeper. He was the longest Lighthouse Service keeper at Point Lookout Lighthouse.
His son, William Yeatman, was born at Point Lookout Lighthouse in 1872 and joined the Lighthouse Service. He served at the Smith Creek Beacon, Point No Point Lighthouse, Seven Foot Knoll Lighthouse, Drum Point Lighthouse, Piney Point Lighthouse and Point Lookout Lighthouse. He retired from the Lighthouse Service in 1939 after 35 years of service. His final lighthouse was the one where he was born, Point Lookout.
Many of the Yeatman family and friends attended the two ceremonies in Ridge in picture-perfect fall weather at the First Saints and St. Michael’s cemeteries. More information on the chapters’ Lighthouse Keeper Grave Marker program can be found at the website www.cheslights.org/programs/. The Chesapeake Chapter manages other programs with the most popular being the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge held every other year. The next Lighthouse Challenge is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18, 2022.