Elected officials are always on the go with ceremonies, awards, meetings and paperwork, but Southern Maryland mayors Dan Burris of Leonardtown, Mike Benton of North Beach, Jeannine James of La Plata, Brandon Paulin of Indian Head and Pat ‘Irish’ Mahoney of Chesapeake Beach shared a few recollections on Christmases past.

“We would have a traditional dinner with large family. We had a house full [of people] and it was always bustling,” James said in a recent telephone interview from Hawaii. “We may not have had all of the latest things, but we never lacked for anything.”


