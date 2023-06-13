Prepare for a night of live music and dancing as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s fourth-annual Mulberry Music Festival returns with a line-up of musicians to perform this Friday, June 16, and kick off the Juneteenth weekend.

Created by St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan, the festival is held annually on the weekend of Juneteenth. It will include four performances from musically-diverse groups, including headlining band The JoGo Project.


