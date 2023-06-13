The audience dances to jazz musicians at the 2022 Mulberry Music Festival at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. College staff member Gretchen Phillips is excited to see more energetic crowds at this year’s event.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland photos
St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan welcomes guests and performers to the 2022 Mulberry Music Festival, which was jazz-themed and emceed by blues singer Carly Harvey.
St. Mary's College of Maryland photo
St. Mary’s College alumna Carly Harvey will again this year be the master of ceremonies for the Mulberry Music Festival.
St. Mary's College of Maryland photo
The JoGo Project out of Washington, D.C., will headline the Mulberry concert this year.
Prepare for a night of live music and dancing as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s fourth-annual Mulberry Music Festival returns with a line-up of musicians to perform this Friday, June 16, and kick off the Juneteenth weekend.
Created by St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan, the festival is held annually on the weekend of Juneteenth. It will include four performances from musically-diverse groups, including headlining band The JoGo Project.
“D.C.’s Queen of Blues” and St. Mary’s College alumna Carly Harvey will act as the master of ceremonies for a third year and finish her first year as a curator for the event. She was excited to help pick the musicians and determine who had the best “energetic fit” for the festival.
“This year we have a really cool lineup,” Harvey said. “We’ve got The JoGo Project as our headliners and they’re like jazz-fusion. We’ve got the Boneshakers, who are a blues-rock group based out of L.A. and we happened to catch them on their tour.”
Keyboardist and composer Kevin Howard will also be performing, as well as the band Oh He Dead, an indie-soul fusion band based in Washington, D.C.
In past years, the festival had musicians who only performed a specific genre such as jazz or gospel, but organizers decided to welcome any sound this year, Harvey said. The festival will also have new vendors selling jewelry and art.
Unlike previous festivals, the event will not be live-streamed this year.
“One thing that I do love seeing at this event is dancing,” Gretchen Phillips, the college’s communications specialist, said. “That’s something that is just awesome. Just a group of people in front of the stage dancing and kind of grooving to the music.”
The festival attracts a diverse crowd of families and fans from different backgrounds, she said.
“We get every age from even more than just St. Mary’s,” Phillips said. “I’m seeing folks coming from the greater Washington area and fans of the bands that are playing. That’s one of President Jordan’s visions for this, to bring people together through the universal language of music.”
Most excited to see the band Oh He Dead, Phillips remembers the atmosphere past musicians helped create at the event.
“It’s the energy that’s coming from the stage,” Phillips said. “I think all the performers do their thing in their unique way.”