Paleontologists at the Calvert Marine Museum recently took part in a pair of studies.

According to a news release, Curator of Paleontology Stephen J. Godfrey collaborated with Alberto Collareta of Università di Pisa in Italy, have given an ichnotaxonomic name to burrows that occur within large coprolites preserved along Calvert Cliffs, while Paleontologist Victor Perez recently documented all known fossil sharks and rays from Florida, based on specimens curated at the Florida Museum in Gainesville, Fla.