Paleontologists at the Calvert Marine Museum recently took part in a pair of studies.
According to a news release, Curator of Paleontology Stephen J. Godfrey collaborated with Alberto Collareta of Università di Pisa in Italy, have given an ichnotaxonomic name to burrows that occur within large coprolites preserved along Calvert Cliffs, while Paleontologist Victor Perez recently documented all known fossil sharks and rays from Florida, based on specimens curated at the Florida Museum in Gainesville, Fla.
Fossil collecting, particularly for shark’s teeth, is a popular hobby both in Maryland and Florida, the latter of which has even been referred to as the “shark tooth capital of the world.”
According to a news release, there has actually been very little published research on the fossil record of sharks and rays from Florida so Perez, documented all known fossil sharks and rays from Florida.
The study reports 70 different species of sharks and rays that inhabited the Florida platform from 45 million years ago to 10,000 years ago.
Among these, 20 species had never been reported from the Florida fossil record.
The Florida Museum has a huge collection, with over 100,000 fossils of sharks and rays from the state, many of which were donated by amateur collectors.
Despite the large sample size and numerous new records, the study identified gaps in sampling where additional species are likely to be found.
In particular, older fossils from the Eocene and Oligocene epochs are poorly documented from Florida, as well as smaller specimens that often go unnoticed.
The study also documented an interesting transition in the dominant group of sharks, from mackerel sharks to ground sharks, which corresponded with a change in global climate.
Around 34 million years ago, Earth experienced a global cooling event known as the Eocene-Oligocene transition which contributed to widespread extinctions among mackerel sharks, which allowed the ground sharks to take over.
Ground sharks are still the dominant group of sharks in nearshore environments today, including many popular species such as bull sharks, tiger sharks, and hammerheads and many of these species have specialized cutting teeth that allow them to feed on a wide variety of prey.
This likely gave them an advantage over many of the mackerel sharks, which had long, narrow teeth adapted to feed on smaller, fasting moving prey.
Coprolites receive new name
Godfrey and Collareta applied the name of Transexcrementum cuniculus, which is Latin for “tunnel that goes through feces,” which was published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology.
This name is applied to tubular, or cylindrical, tunnelings in coprolites — fossilized feces — which themselves are trace fossils, being the evidence of the activity of once-living animals.
The burrows are also trace fossils, being the feeding/tunneling activity of once-living animals, but by an as yet unknown kind of organism or organisms. Because these trace fossils (the burrows) occur within another kind of trace fossil (the fossilized feces), this compound fossil is known as a complex trace fossil.
Some coprolites preserve evidence that they were partially eaten.
The release added that although Godfrey and Collareta are not sure what kind of animal produced the original feces, they are most similar to coprolites produced by crocodilians, and from their fossilized bones and teeth, it is known that there were large marine crocodiles living in this area during the Miocene epoch.
The burrows often curve around within the coprolite. This suggests that the tunneling organisms were not just trying to dig straight through the feces. Rather, the curved burrows suggest that the tunneling tracemaker likely engaged in coprophagy; the term given to animals that eat feces. Not only were the coprolites burrowed, but the outside of the feces is often heavily marked with short and irregularly oriented scratches and gouges. These marking were either made by the feeding animal’s mouth-parts or its feeding appendages, like claws.
Nibbled or burrowed coprolites have been found along Calvert Cliffs along the western shore of Chesapeake Bay that preserves 8 to 20 million-year-old fossils, mostly from the marine realm.
For more information on the coprolite paper, go to https://trebuchet.public.springernature.app/get_content/ecc36f9a-335f-4775-ac47-44817d7262b2, or for more information on the documentation of the Florida fossils, go to www.cambridge.org/core/journals/paleobiology/article/chondrichthyan-fossil-record-of-the-florida-platform-eocenepleistocene/2835CCEC27DC8EE0B24A5B62B1416618.
