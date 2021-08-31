Kiersten Sierra Leone Washington can be a bit shy at times, but the 6-year-old Nanjemoy resident’s editorial and print work speaks for her.
Kiersten, who has been modeling since last October and is with Kids Industry Prep, was recently selected as the cover model for the May 2021 cover of Katwalk magazine. She appeared in a pale pink dress adorned with a boa and holding a large white flower.
Kiersten, who is a first-grader at Southern Maryland Christian Academy, said the vaunted cover allowed her to “see my face.”
Her father, Keith Washington, said photographer Christen Holly took some photos of his daughter and sent them to the magazine, never imagining for a minute they would be chosen as the cover.
“She asked if we minded if she sent a couple pictures in [to the magazine],” he said. “And I think she got excited. When [Kiersten] saw it she was like, ‘OK I can do this.’ It was very exciting.”
Kieth Washington added that Holly has been photographing children for years, but was able to score the coveted cover during the first session with Kiersten.
Kiersten, who is also involved in philanthropy, recently appeared in a Carter’s/Oshkosh fall campaign, which was shot over the course of one day in Atlanta.
“They have a seamstress take measurements, everyone’s on site and it’s ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Keith Washington said.
Kiersten also recently shot a commercial for Medicare in Pennsylvania, in which she portrayed a couple’s granddaughter. In one scene, she helped her pretend grandfather clean a vehicle.
“I sprayed the hose,” said Kiersten, who said she had fun in front of the camera and prefers commercials over print ads.
She said she likes modeling “because I get to pose and twirl” and said she enjoys dressing up in dresses and boots. She said black and white are her favorite colors to wear and that costume changes are “a bit frustrating, but fun.” She also said she never gets nervous during a shoot.
Keith said companies will send over jobs and that he and his wife will look them over to see if they would be a good fit for Kiersten. If so, they’ll put together an audition reel with a skit or send over photos for modeling jobs.
“She’s just a real creative child,” said her father, who is a senior project manager while his wife, Africa Washington, owns a healthcare staffing company. “She’s shy at first but she has a big imagination and she likes having her photo taken. Anything they need her to do she’ll do and she follows instructions really well. A lot of people will be like, ‘She’s how old?’”
It was clear from an early age that Kiersten was destined to be in front of a camera when she was taking ballet and tap classes and her parents noticed she “liked to be in front of the camera.” Kiersten even staged modeling shows complete with introductions.
“She would put on different clothes and we’d have to introduce her like, ‘Here comes Keke,’” Keith Washington said, referring to Kiersten’s nickname. “And she’d come down the steps and just start modeling then go back upstairs and change her outfit so we were like, ‘We need to put her into modeling.”
Keith Washington said the shows even included a pretend catwalk and that Kiersten “tried to” charge her parents admission.
For more information on Kiersten Sierra Leone Washington’s modeling career, go to www.kierstensierraleone.com.