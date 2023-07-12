Bird cameras around Southern Maryland are helping birders across the state keep track of native habits.
“The cameras provide glimpses into the natural world for both the scientists and the local community,” Molly Moore, Maryland Audubon Society president, said.
The three nest cameras in Southern Maryland — the eagle cam at Port Tobacco River Park, the osprey cam at Smallwood State Park and the purple martin cam in La Plata — were installed over the last four years as a part of the Maryland-D.C. Breeding Bird Atlas, a 5-year project to document changes in breeding birds.
“Our goal for this comprehensive, 5-year field survey is to refine our knowledge of the current distribution, relative abundance and the timing of breeding for all the breeding birds of Maryland and the District of Columbia,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website said.
The first nest camera, the eagle cam, was built after Lynne Wheeler, Southern Maryland Audubon Society membership committee chair, found a nest during a 2019 tree-planting project in Port Tobacco. The osprey cam in Smallwood State Park was installed by the Audubon Society in 2021 and currently has three juvenile birds cared for by an osprey pair.
“That [the osprey cam] was the first nest camera for Maryland State Parks,” Wheeler said. “So then I figured OK, I’ve got county. I’ve got state. I had to go for city.”
The most recent avian camera, installed in April, captures purple martins near the La Plata Train Station Museum.
“The bird cams connect the community to birds in nature on a very personal level,” Moore said. “Anytime you can create that connection, you spark a real interest in the natural world and a recognition that this is something worth protecting and preserving.”
Bird cameras are important tools for community education as well as research purposes, Moore said.
“The cameras help us monitor the health of the birds and, at the same time, the health of our own environment,” she continued. “Scientists look at what are the birds bringing into the nest and feeding their young.”
The amount of blue crabs in the water, for example, can be predicted by crab shells used in ospreys’ nests, she said.
Observing the birds also help scientists identify certain behaviors, like why ospreys stretch their wings above their nests.
“It was thought that for the longest time that it was mostly to protect them from the heat of the day or the cold at night,” Moore said. “But one of the things seen from watching eagle cams and osprey cams all around the country is that the mother is also doing this to protect the babies from other birds of prey.”
The last year of the project will focus on compiling new data found through the Atlas and distributing it to organizations like the Maryland Ornithological Society and Maryland DNR, Wheeler said.
“In their future planning for land conservation and protection, they will use this data,” she said. “It comes into play at the state level. This data also could come into play all the way down to the county level when you’re looking to come up with conservation plans.”
Major concerns for native birds in the area global warming and loss of habitat. The data collected by the atlas will help determine how these factors impact the birds.
“Some studies by National Audubon and other ornithological groups show that within several decades, it’s possible the ospreys may not even be able to nest in the Chesapeake region because it may be too hot,” Moore said. “It may come to a point that the mother bird is just not going to be able to keep those chicks cool enough.”
Hotter summers could leave the typically uncovered osprey and eagle nests vulnerable to the heat in the future, making raising young birds more difficult.
Nest cams help introduce people to local wildlife and helps get people interested in saving the birds, she said.
To see the eagle cam at Port Tobacco River Park, visit www.charlescountyparks.com/parks/eagle-cam.
To see the osprey cam at Smallwood State Park, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/southern/smallwood.aspx.
To see the purple martin cam in La Plata, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkgfjCxr8C0.