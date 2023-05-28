Beth Bailey (Amanda Cooley) strikes up a conversation with Celia Carmichael (Danna Blais) during a scene rehearsal of the New Direction Community Theater’s production of the comedy “’Til Beth Do Us Part” at the Phillips House in Prince Frederick.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Hank Russell (Justin McCright) and Margo Jones (Jonie McCright) are among the primary characters in the New Direction Community Theater’s upcoming production of “’Til Beth Do Us Part.”
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Inside the living room of the historic Phillips House in Prince Frederick where cast members of the versatile and nomadic New Direction Community Theater rehearsed for the upcoming play “’Til Beth Do Us Part” that gets under way this week, the chemistry among the participants offset the often chaotic nature of the show at hand.
Based on a Jones, Hope, Wooten collaboration, “’Til Beth Do Us Part” centers on career-driven Suzannah Hayden (played by Didi Olney), who needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby (Alex LaClair). Her new assistant, Beth Hailey (Amanda Connelley), convinces Suzannah that he husband must leave, but Gibby realizes that Hailey is actually out to undermine Suzannah’s career and his mission evolves into saving both his marriage and his wife’s career and leads to a hilarious ending in which everything goes awry.
Beginning June 2, all five shows will take place at the Long Beach Community Center in St. Leonard with Laurie Foster directing, Don Oswald, recently the Sheriff in the NDCT production of “Misery,” serving as assistant director and James Claxton, who stood in for LaClair last week at rehearsal, as the stage manager.
“Everyone involved in the New Direction has to play a number of roles,” Foster said. “We have a small group and we usually choose plays that have a small number of characters, just so everyone can stay involved. I thought the casting for this play was perfect. Right from the first audition I knew Amanda was going to be Beth, with her energy and Southern accent.”
While much of the play occurs in a room not much larger than the one in which the cast rehearsed at the Phillips House leading up to the show, the husband and wife tandem of Jonia McCight and Justin McCright admit that their characters represent contrasts to their own personalities which represent both a challenge and opportunity to broaden their horizons.
“What I love the most about the character that I play, Margo, is that she is so completely different from myself,” said Jonie McCright, who has been with NDCT since its inception in 2010. “She is so superficial in everything that she sees and wants in seeking a man. Everything she looks for is all about how he looks and how much money he has. It’s a challenge for me to bring out that character and make her funny and believable.”
“With my character, Hank, he is mainly a little more than another Al Bundy,” said Justin McCright, who has also been with the group for 13 years. “He is maybe even dumber than that. It’s fun for me to try to get into that character and make him seem believable because everything he does is so dumb and so funny.”