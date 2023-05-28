Inside the living room of the historic Phillips House in Prince Frederick where cast members of the versatile and nomadic New Direction Community Theater rehearsed for the upcoming play “’Til Beth Do Us Part” that gets under way this week, the chemistry among the participants offset the often chaotic nature of the show at hand.

Based on a Jones, Hope, Wooten collaboration, “’Til Beth Do Us Part” centers on career-driven Suzannah Hayden (played by Didi Olney), who needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby (Alex LaClair). Her new assistant, Beth Hailey (Amanda Connelley), convinces Suzannah that he husband must leave, but Gibby realizes that Hailey is actually out to undermine Suzannah’s career and his mission evolves into saving both his marriage and his wife’s career and leads to a hilarious ending in which everything goes awry.


