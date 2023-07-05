The Calvert Marine Museum is hosting its annual Sharkfest event on July 8 for guests of all ages to learn about sharks through educational stations, exhibits and live sharks at the museum.
“The event is one of the most beloved events at the museum,” Bonnie Farmer, communications and marketing coordinator for the Solomons museum, said. “People love learning about sharks. The community looks forward to it.”
Though some other museum attractions will be closed during the event, children will have the opportunity to look for fossils, learn fun facts about the animal and make shark-themed crafts. Live swell and horn sharks will also be at the event and guests will be able to view them up close while outside at the Corbin Nature Pavilion.
Two presentations will be held in the Harms Gallery during the event — “Shark Predation in the Fossil Record” at 11 a.m. and “Shark Tagging” at 2:30 p.m.
Museum Aquarist Linda Hanna says it's a nice opportunity for people to see that sharks aren’t “man-eaters.”
“The only sharks you're really going to find around here are the bull shark because they're the only ones that can handle the lower salinities,” Hanna said. “But in general, they're looking to feast on all of our sting rays that are up here; not necessarily humans.”
Since the first marine museum Sharkfest in 1994, the environment and shark population in Southern Maryland has changed, Hanna said.
“The smooth and spiny dogfish like the colder waters,” Hanna said. “Because of climate change, the temperatures have increased. They used to be a dime a dozen and now you barely find one.”
About 41 species of coastal sharks can be found in Maryland with sandbar sharks, bull sharks and sand tiger sharks found most commonly in the Chesapeake Bay, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
At the event, visitors can shop for shark merchandise in the museum store, including museum-quality replicas of a megalodon tooth.
Food, drink, and face painting by Kreative Kharacters will be for sale on-site.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets to the event are recommended, Farmer said, as lines for day-of-tickets may be long. Members of the museum get free admission and a 10% discount at the museum store.