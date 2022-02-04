APG Media of Chesapeake’s inaugural editions of the Women to Watch magazine launched in March 2021, representing each of its three regions including the Upper Chesapeake, Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.
The second annual Women to Watch nomination period ends on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced in print in March.
The second edition of Women to Watch — sponsored by APG Media of Chesapeake — will be featured in Southern Maryland News in March.
The new Women to Watch magazine will spotlight the work, dedication, talents and community service of women in Southern Maryland who lead in their respective fields and who embody strength, leadership and integrity for our community.
APG Media of Chesapeake invites readers to nominate and vote for these women who exemplify excellence, both navigating their career path and as community leaders.
These are the women who are breaking stereotypes to positively impact our world today while inspiring future generations.
A committee composed of community members and internal APG Media of Chesapeake employees will then consider nominees for inclusion into the 2022 Women to Watch magazine inserted into Southern Maryland News.
The criteria for that process includes nominees’ community service, professional accomplishments and entrepreneurship as well as their work with mentoring and inspiring others.