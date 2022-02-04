The second edition of Women to Watch — sponsored by APG Media of Chesapeake — will be featured in Southern Maryland News in March.

The new Women to Watch magazine will spotlight the work, dedication, talents and community service of women in Southern Maryland who lead in their respective fields and who embody strength, leadership and integrity for our community.

APG Media of Chesapeake invites readers to nominate and vote for these women who exemplify excellence, both navigating their career path and as community leaders.

These are the women who are breaking stereotypes to positively impact our world today while inspiring future generations.

Nominate your favorite trailblazer and leader soon, the nomination portal http://marylandindependent.secondstreetapp.com/Women-to-Watch-2022/ will be open until Wednesday, Feb. 9 and will close for nomination acceptances at 11:59 p.m.

A committee composed of community members and internal APG Media of Chesapeake employees will then consider nominees for inclusion into the 2022 Women to Watch magazine inserted into Southern Maryland News.

The criteria for that process includes nominees’ community service, professional accomplishments and entrepreneurship as well as their work with mentoring and inspiring others.

These extraordinary women will be highlighted in the magazine. One nominee will have a video produced about her work that will debut in April. To view last year's video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntGO1UD13s&amp;t=58s.

A short profile on Women to Watch nominee Jaime Windon (Owner, Lyon Distilleries). Jaime talks about being a woman in a male dominated field, and gives advice to young professionals on how to approach the challenges of starting a career.

For more information on this program please contact Betsy Griffin at APG Media of Chesapeake, 443 239-0307 or email bgriffin@chespub.com.