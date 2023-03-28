Bolstered by the success of last year’s inaugural edition of the Maryland Osprey Nature Festival at the Drum Point Club in Calvert County when over 400 spectators arrived to witness the return of the aviary residents from their winter migration to South America, organizers of this year’s edition planned for April 1 are optimistic it will exceed all expectations.
In actuality, Saturday’s second renewal of the osprey festival will cap a week-long celebration of the raptors’ return from South America. In fact, Deanna Dove will perform a concert there Friday, March 31, with doors opening at 6 p.m., but Saturday, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ospreys will take center stage for an educational main event.
“One thing people should realize is that the osprey is not only an amazing bird, but also so vital to the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding ecological system,” said Sal Icaza, the driving force behind the outset of the Maryland Osprey Nature Festival last year and again this spring. “Each winter they basically migrate to South America but they always return right around St. Patrick’s Day and they are truly amazing to watch any time of day.”
Icaza noted that ospreys derive “99 percent” of their diet from fish and they can be seen diving toward the surface for a catch from morning to sunset. Fellow organizer Rick Smith commended Icaza for his work organizing the event and admits that he also has a genuine bird’s eye view of ospreys every day from his home and contends they never cease to amaze him.
“Each year once the ospreys return from their migration south to the Chesapeake Bay they truly are exceptional birds to behold,” Smith said. “They are able to dive into the water at perhaps 40 miles per hour and dive well below the surface to catch fish. They rarely come up without something in their talons. Whereas bald eagles basically dive down and skim the top of the water for their catch, ospreys can dive well below the surface and come away with a fish.”
While both remain passionate about ospreys, Icaza and Smith admitted that local author Greg Kearns is widely considered the premiere expert on the subject. Kearns was slated to deliver a lecture “Ospreys of the Patuxent and Osprey Migration” on Thursday evening at Drum Point and both Icaza and Smith expect that he will be present throughout the day on Saturday.
On Saturday, only handicap parking will be permitted on site at the Drum Point Club and residents are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. Among the primary sponsors for the event that Icaza applauded include the Baywood Hotels, Berkshire Hathaway, Pen Fed Realty and McNelis & Associates.
Admission is $10 for adults, but an entire family can attend for $15 and a free shuttle will be provided from Patuxent High School to the Drum Point Club.
“None of this would have been possible without the support of our sponsors and the hospitality of the Drum Point Club,” Icaza said. “Last year we had over 400 people attend, but this year, weather permitting, we could get anywhere from 500 to 600 people. I’m expecting a much bigger turnout this year. The osprey is such an important part of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem and they are truly impressive to watch.”
“The osprey had seen some declining numbers in the 1970s due to pesticides that were prevalent at the time,” Smith said. “But since then there has been a steady rise in the local osprey population. One thing studies have shown is that ospreys now often use man-made objects for nests and they keep returning to them each year.”