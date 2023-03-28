Bolstered by the success of last year’s inaugural edition of the Maryland Osprey Nature Festival at the Drum Point Club in Calvert County when over 400 spectators arrived to witness the return of the aviary residents from their winter migration to South America, organizers of this year’s edition planned for April 1 are optimistic it will exceed all expectations.

In actuality, Saturday’s second renewal of the osprey festival will cap a week-long celebration of the raptors’ return from South America. In fact, Deanna Dove will perform a concert there Friday, March 31, with doors opening at 6 p.m., but Saturday, rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ospreys will take center stage for an educational main event.


