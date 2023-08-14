Bronze Star for Meritorious Service

Chris Lowe, a former Charles resident, was among about 50 Vietnam veterans who earlier this summer was awarded the Army's Bronze Star for Meritorious Service.

 Photo by Chris Lowe

Chris Lowe of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly a life resident of Charles County, along with 50 of his fellow Vietnam veterans from B Company of the 720th Military Police Battalion were recently awarded the Army's Bronze Star for Meritorious Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for their actions during combat in Vietnam over 50 years ago. 

Their story is unique, according to a release sent earlier this month. B Company of the 720th MP Battalion has the distinction of being the only military police company in the history of the U.S. Army to have been specifically assigned to a combat infantry mission, despite having been trained as MPs and not as infantry soldiers. The unit was aided by MPs from the 212th Military Police Scout Dog Company, who would "take point" on the ambush and recon patrols. 


  