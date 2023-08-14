Chris Lowe of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly a life resident of Charles County, along with 50 of his fellow Vietnam veterans from B Company of the 720th Military Police Battalion were recently awarded the Army's Bronze Star for Meritorious Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for their actions during combat in Vietnam over 50 years ago.
Their story is unique, according to a release sent earlier this month. B Company of the 720th MP Battalion has the distinction of being the only military police company in the history of the U.S. Army to have been specifically assigned to a combat infantry mission, despite having been trained as MPs and not as infantry soldiers. The unit was aided by MPs from the 212th Military Police Scout Dog Company, who would "take point" on the ambush and recon patrols.
The company, called the "Bushwhackers," was assigned to a new role as MPs. That role was to lead ambush and reconnaissance missions within a 22-square mile tactical area of responsibility in the jungles and along the waterways to the south of Long Binh Post, which was the largest military installation in South Vietnam, and a prime logistical target vulnerable to enemy attack at the time, and to disrupt enemy attacks on four villages within the area.
Over 600 men, at various tours during "Operation Stabilize" (September 1967 to July 1970), served as B Company "Bushwhackers" in their unusual role. But the unit and its unprecedented mission was never officially recognized by the U.S. Army, despite mounds of documentation, photos and personal accounts.
At least not until earlier this summer, when over 50 B Company men were finally recognized for their actions in combat during the Vietnam War.
At a ceremony held in honor of the "Bushwhackers" at the U.S. Capitol Building on Monday, July 24, and at the invitation of Rep. Robert Latta (R-Ohio), the men of B Company, 720th MP Battalion, were finally given their long overdue recognition by being awarded the U.S. Army's Bronze Star for Meritorious Service Medal. It was with the support of Latta, and the help of the Department of the Army, that this official recognition was finally achieved.
Besides the members receiving their awards, also present at the ceremony were their family members, including survivors of those members who were killed in action or had since passed on, along with U.S. Army command staff, including B Company Commander Daryl Solomonson, under whom some of them served.
They were 19 and 20 years old, back then. Today their average age is 76. During the ceremony, Steve Aurilio (served April 1968 to May 1969) gave the opening remarks representing B Company, which included honoring and remembering the 13 men who were killed in action and received the Broze Star posthumously, and the total of 24 men who were awarded Purple Hearts for their service in combat.
The men of B Company dedicated these Bronze Stars to the memory of those who served and returned, to those who served and paid the ultimate price, to this day of unit distinction, remembrance and to the accomplishment of this final mission.
The accounts of the 720th Military Police Battalion are chronicled in several publications, including the books by Thomas T. Watson, "The Vietnam Journal — Operation Stabilize," and Robert C. Bogison's "Up Close & Personal."