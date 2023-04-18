The inaugural "Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair" showcasing career paths for students in grades 10 to 12 was held March 30 at the at the USMSM SMART Building in California.
More than 440 students from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties participated in the event, which is part of the SoMD 2030 Workforce Development initiative funded by Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division.
“This inaugural fair was a huge success,” The Patuxent Partnership Workforce Development and Programs Director Jennifer Brown said in a news release. Brown also organized the event.
“It required tremendous support from and collaboration with the entire community — leadership from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s county public schools, St. Mary’s Ryken High School and homeschooled communities recognized the value this opportunity provided their students and the bus loads of students that were dropped off were a testimony to that,” she said.
Brown added, “The Navy, along with industry and community partners, brought the fair to life with their interactive booths and their staff eagerly answering the myriad of questions asked by the students. Having it at the USMSM SMART building enabled students to see first-hand the amazing resources housed there. This fair would not have been nearly as successful without the support of the NAWCAD Strategic Education Office, NAWCAD leadership and the entire TPP staff; small teams can do great things.”
Eight NAWCAD divisions, along with the Naval Test Wing Atlantic and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, USMSM Matrix Lab, University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, St. Mary’s Department Economic Development, MedStar Hospital and Healthcare and nine other industry partner organizations took part in the fair.
The organizations were represented with interactive, hands-on booths and activities manned by more than 100 personnel that gave students a firsthand insight into various career opportunities available locally, ranging from STEM to finance, healthcare, skilled trades and criminal justice.
Funded by NAWCAD, SoMD 2030 is a joint initiative of The Patuxent Partnership and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance which is focused on identifying, hiring and retaining talent in Southern Maryland by growing its STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities, and enhancing partnerships with government, industry and academia.
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia and is engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the STEM pipeline in Southern Maryland.