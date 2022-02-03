Biking is a great way to get fresh air and exercise and give kids a sense of freedom, within reason.
It’s also great for the environment. It can, however, be dangerous. Safe Kids Worldwide says that less than half of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet even though a properly fitted helmet can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45%.
Wear your helmet
Always wear a helmet. It some states and cities, it’s even the law. Buy the helmet that fits your head now and make sure it’s one that is comfortable and attractive. Otherwise, you or your kids won’t wear it as frequently as you should. Finally, pick a helmet that meets the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission standards. Look for the certification label inside the helmet.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that, just like heads, helmets come in different sizes. The first step is to measure your head to find your size, then try on several helmets until one feels right.
Your helmet should sit level on your head and low on your forehead, one or two finger widths above your eyebrow. The side straps should form a V under and around your ears. If you can, lock the slider to keep them in that position. Center the left buckle under your chin and buckle the chin strap snugly. No more than two fingers should fit under the strap.
To check the fit, open your mouth wide. The helmet should pull down on your head. If it doesn’t tighten the chin strap more. If it rocks back more than two fingers above your eyebrows, unbuckle the helmet and shorten the strap. The helmet should also not rock forward into your eyes.
When to replace a helmet
Replace your helmet any time it takes a hit in a fall. Not all damage is visible and can compromise your helmet the next time you crash. You should also replace your helmet or your child’s helmet frequently as they grow. Never buy a helmet that you can “grow into.”
More bike safety tips
Here are more bike safety tips from Safe Kids Worldwide:
• Ride on the sidewalk when you can, or ride in the same direction as traffic as far to the right as possible.
• Use hand signals for turns and follow the rules of the road. Ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between cars.
• Wear bright colors and use lights, especially when riding at night. Put reflectors on your bike and clothing so you can be seen.
• Kids, ride with adults for as long as you can to keep you safe, especially in unfamiliar or high-traffic areas.
Eating healthy
Eating healthy for kids isn’t so different as eating healthy for adults, the Mayo Clinic says.
Everyone needs the same kind of nutrition — the appropriate amount of protein, fat, vitamins and minerals — but children need different amounts that change as they grow.
Calorie guidelines
• Growing kids need different calorie intakes than adults, especially those with sedentary jobs. For ages 2-4, girls should get 1,000 to 1,400 calories per day, depending on growth and activity level, the Mayo Clinic says. Boys should get 1,000-1,600 calories per day.
• From ages 5 to 8, girls should get 1,200 to 1,800 calories per day and boys should get 1,200 to 2,000 calories per day.
• Girls who are 9-13 should get 1,400 to 2,200 calories per day, while boys should get 1,600 to 2,600 calories per day.
• Between 14 and 18, girls should get 1,800 to 2,400 calories per day, depending on growth and activity, and boys should get 2,000-3,200 calories per day.
Foods to choose
Balanced nutrition keeps children active and growing. You should limit added sugar from your children’s diets. This means taking out sugary drinks such as soda, sports drinks and energy drinks, the Mayo Clinic says. Also target saturated fats and trans fats, and watch how much sodium children get. Limit access to salty snacks, such as chips.
Children should get protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lots of good dairy products. Here are some examples to look for under each category:
• Protein: Seafood, lean meat and poultry, eggs, beans, peas, soy products if your child isn’t allergic, unsalted nuts and seeds. Limit red meats.
• Fruits: Look for fresh, canned, frozen and dried fruits, but try to avoid fruit juices. Canned fruit should be light or packed in its own juice, and watch the amounts of dried fruits in your child’s diet. Remember that a quarter cup of dried fruit counts as a cup of fresh fruit. Too much dried fruit can mean extra calories.
• Vegetables: Fresh, canned, frozen or dried veggies are all OK. Aim for a variety in all the colors of the rainbow and look for canned or frozen vegetables that are low in sodium.
• Whole grains: Look for whole wheat bread, oatmeal, popcorn, quinoa and brown rice. Limit refined grains like those in white bread, pasta and white rice.
• Dairy: Pick options that are fat-free or low fat. Milk, yogurt, cheese and soy beverages are all great choices.