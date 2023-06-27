The St. Mary’s College of Maryland River Concert Series is celebrating a quarter century since its first concerts in 1999. The series will include a variety of music, guest performers, and, as always, the Chesapeake Orchestra led by music director and conductor Jeffrey Silberschlag.

Each concert will take place on Fridays outdoors at the college’s Townhouse Green and go on for about two hours. The first performance of the series was held on June 23 and featured the music of Leonard Bernstein, Steven Sondheim and divas like Dionne Warwick and Diana Ross. Broadway singer N’Kengehe helped kick off the series as a featured soloist. The last performance will be on July 21.


  