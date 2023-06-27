The St. Mary’s College of Maryland River Concert Series is celebrating a quarter century since its first concerts in 1999. The series will include a variety of music, guest performers, and, as always, the Chesapeake Orchestra led by music director and conductor Jeffrey Silberschlag.
Each concert will take place on Fridays outdoors at the college’s Townhouse Green and go on for about two hours. The first performance of the series was held on June 23 and featured the music of Leonard Bernstein, Steven Sondheim and divas like Dionne Warwick and Diana Ross. Broadway singer N’Kengehe helped kick off the series as a featured soloist. The last performance will be on July 21.
“I try to play a lot of traditional and cherished classical music and to blend what I learned were the specialties of the region,” Silberschlag said. “[It’s] not a pop concert but custom to the area.”
The event is free admission and food and drinks are available for purchase from food trucks on site. Attendees are permitted to bring their own food and drinks as well as chairs and blankets.
The series encourages both appreciating the music on the stage as well as enjoying the community and socializing with other concertgoers, Silberschlag said. The lawn will have designated areas for “serious listeners” and “serious socializers,” he continued.
“If serious listeners are in the serious socializing areas, they would be obligated to socialize,” the conductor said.
Silberschlag has many fond memories of the concert series since the first event 25 years ago.
“My wife and I came to St Mary’s College of Maryland because we were attracted to the Tidewater Music Festival,” he said. “After it closed down we were asked to bring the Chesapeake Orchestra back to St. Mary’s and start a festival.”
During the early years of the River Concert Series, Silberschlag remembers a Brazilian band and Brazilian dancers causing a commotion, followed by huge crowds at the following Friday’s concert.
“I hooked up with a Brazilian band that was based in New York and they sent free dancers,” he said, remembering the second River Concert Series. “During the rehearsals, they came out with sweatpants and big rollers in their hair. Then at the performance, they came out in feathers and just about nothing else.”
Over the last 25 years, Silberschlag has enjoyed seeing the music move audience members and particularly enjoyed seeing children “transfixed” by the orchestra.
Gretchen Phillips, the college’s communications specialist, called the event a staple in the community and noted how many people return to the festival year after year.
“I’ve met so many people that I’ll give them a program and they’ll show me that they’ve been collecting them,” Philips said. “I’ve run into people to give them a sticker and they pick up the lid on their picnic basket and are like ‘Hey, these are all the stickers from over the years.’”
Though the June 23 concert had fewer attendees because of possible storms, most concerts in the series draw crowds of up to a couple of thousand people, Silberschlag said.
The next concert is scheduled for Friday, June 30, and will feature music by Duke Ellington, Queen and Prince. This event will include fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.