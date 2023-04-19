McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott displays the names of people written into the lining of his jacket that he fights for to raise funds for Tap Cancer Out. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for the upcoming fundraising tournament at the Baltimore Convention Center on April 29 and is now seeking to eclipse the five-figure mark before the event.
McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott, center, is surrounded by his parents, Cathy Scott and Cliff Scott, after a recent practice at the Pagano BJJ inside the Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road. This year A.J. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for Tap Cancer Out, which raises funds for awareness and research for children with cancer.
Tara Pagano, left, Andrew James "A.J." Scott and Mike Pagano stand inside the Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road where Scott participates in Ju Jitsu classes two nights each week. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for the upcoming Tap Cancer Out fundraising tournament at the Baltimore Convention Center on April 29.
McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott displays the names of children, some of which have already passed away, that he has raised over $6,500 for Tap Cancer Out which seeks to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer with a Ju Jitsu Tournament scheduled for April 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
The Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road is home to the Pagano BJJ where McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott trains two nights week under the watchful eye of instructors Mike and Tara Pagano.
McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott displays the names of people written into the lining of his jacket that he fights for to raise funds for Tap Cancer Out. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for the upcoming fundraising tournament at the Baltimore Convention Center on April 29 and is now seeking to eclipse the five-figure mark before the event.
Staff photo by Ted Black
McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott, center, is surrounded by his parents, Cathy Scott and Cliff Scott, after a recent practice at the Pagano BJJ inside the Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road. This year A.J. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for Tap Cancer Out, which raises funds for awareness and research for children with cancer.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Tara Pagano, left, Andrew James "A.J." Scott and Mike Pagano stand inside the Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road where Scott participates in Ju Jitsu classes two nights each week. Scott has already raised over $6,500 for the upcoming Tap Cancer Out fundraising tournament at the Baltimore Convention Center on April 29.
Staff photo by Ted Black
McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott displays the names of children, some of which have already passed away, that he has raised over $6,500 for Tap Cancer Out which seeks to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer with a Ju Jitsu Tournament scheduled for April 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The Martial Arts & Fitness building in Bryans Road is home to the Pagano BJJ where McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott trains two nights week under the watchful eye of instructors Mike and Tara Pagano.
When he first established a goal of $5,000 for the upcoming Tap Cancer Out Ju Jitsu Tournament in Baltimore and accompanying fundraiser, McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott realized that his upcoming fights inside the Baltimore Convention Center paled in comparison to the battles that thousands of young children with cancer endure every day.
Scott, who played boys' soccer in the fall and wrestled for the Rams in the winter and plays club soccer in La Plata during the spring, had initially set a goal of raising $5,000 for the Tap Cancer Out fundraiser on April 29. With the help of his parents, Cathy and Cliff Scott, several local businesses and his instructors and combatants inside the Martial Arts & Fitness in Bryans Road, Scott has already eclipsed $6,500 as of Tuesday, and his next goal is five figures.
"It's a very important cause," said Scott, whose fundraising efforts in 2021 and 2022 were both tops in the state and he is seeking to garner that title for an unprecedented third straight year. "I always want to feel like I am fighting for them. There are some young kids who have already died from cancer that I want to fight for and others who are still fighting every day."
His father, Cliff Scott, who was born and raised in Charles County and works as an electrician for the U.S. Department of Justice, admits that he lost his father, Lewis Scott, to colon cancer at the age of 83 and also his older brother, Mark Scott, to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Cliff Scott applauds the work that his son has done over the years to raise funds for Tap Cancer Out and said the work is a step in the right direction.
"I lost my father and my older brother to cancer," Scott said. "You expect adults to get cancer, but you never want to see young children get cancer. A lot of them get diagnosed with a various cancer and they go into the hospital and they never come out. Unfortunately, there just isn't a cure for a lot of cancers. It's even worse knowing that a lot of children die [from cancer] each year."
A.J. Scott practices two nights each week at the Martial Arts & Fitness facility with instructor Mike Pagano, whose Pagano BJJ offers classes in Ju Jitsu and mixed martial arts weeknights at the facility. Since A.J. Scott began taking Ju Jitsu classes there, Pagano has applauded his progress on the mat and commended his drive to raise funds and awareness through Tap Cancer Out.
"He's a lot more relaxed and mature now than he was three years ago," said Pagano, a New Jersey native and Methodist University graduate who currently works for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, while his wife, Tara Pagano, is an emergency medical technician for the county. "He's a lot more focused now than he was before. He's gone up from a white belt to a yellow belt, so his competition is going to get tougher. But it's amazing to see how much he's raised for [Tap Cancer Out] the last three years."
In addition to simply making donations to Tap Cancer Out on his son's behalf, Cliff Scott has also set up a raffle in which the top two prizes are professional sports memorabilia. One is a signed Tom Wilson Washington Capitals jersey and the other is an autographed signed picture from former Washington Redskins' wide receiver Ricky Sanders of a touchdown reception he made in their 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.