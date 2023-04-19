When he first established a goal of $5,000 for the upcoming Tap Cancer Out Ju Jitsu Tournament in Baltimore and accompanying fundraiser, McDonough High School sophomore Andrew James "A.J." Scott realized that his upcoming fights inside the Baltimore Convention Center paled in comparison to the battles that thousands of young children with cancer endure every day.

Scott, who played boys' soccer in the fall and wrestled for the Rams in the winter and plays club soccer in La Plata during the spring, had initially set a goal of raising $5,000 for the Tap Cancer Out fundraiser on April 29. With the help of his parents, Cathy and Cliff Scott, several local businesses and his instructors and combatants inside the Martial Arts & Fitness in Bryans Road, Scott has already eclipsed $6,500 as of Tuesday, and his next goal is five figures.


