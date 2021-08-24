Wanting to earn her Gold Award, Girl Scout Regan Coombs went all in with an idea to develop an app highlighting several historic sites in St. Mary’s County.
“I thought it was very ambitious,” said Eric Millham, a TV/video production and radio/audio production instructor at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown and Coombs’ teacher for two years. “But she had it well planned out in terms of being able to manage the project very well.”
And that project finally came to fruition in April when her app, titled Sites of St. Mary’s, was finally available for download on the iPhone app store.
“It’s been definitely rewarding,” said Coombs, a 2021 Leonardtown High School graduate who plans to study film at the College of Southern Maryland. “I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s definitely taught me a lot. I really enjoyed the filming and it gave me a lot of editing experience.”
The app brings users to a list of 10 historic sites, such as Christ Episcopal Church, Drayden African American Schoolhouse, Old Jail Museum and Tudor Hall. Clicking on a location brings the user to a screen featuring a brief history as well as a short film. A map option enables the user to get directions.
Coombs began the project her sophomore year at Leonardtown High after realizing many people weren’t aware of the area’s rich history.
“I’d tell my friends, ‘Hey you know about this place?’ And they’re like, ‘No,’ and I'm like, ‘You live here,’” Coombs said. She originally thought of creating a YouTube channel but decided instead to create an app since “people would go to an app because it's a little bit easier.”
Her original title was St. Mary’s History Helper, but realized that was too long, and Leonardtown substitute teacher Sarah Jacobs designed a red crab with binoculars to tie into the site's theme.
Coombs visited the sites, did interviews — she discussed St. Clement’s Island with Piscataway Conoy Tribal Chief Francis Gray — and discovered plenty of tidbits of history along the way. She learned that some members of Francis Scott Key's family are buried in a crypt at Christ Church, though the key for the crypt is kept at Tudor Hall. She also learned her great-great-great grandfather Confederate Capt. Joseph Forrest’s sword is kept at Point Lookout State Park, and that her ancestors were previous owners of Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood.
Getting approval from Apple was not easy as Coombs had to write a 20-page privacy notice, create a website and provide screenshots.
“That was kind of a little bit of a struggle because at first they rejected it,” Coombs said. “They said, ‘Do people really need to do this because they could just go on YouTube?’”
Following Apple’s eventual approval, the app went into beta mode where her friends and family tested it to see if there were any glitches.
She also received assistance from Tarvon Nolan (app development), Ed Delmoro of Winston Media (filming), Brenda Hager and Diane Traweek (advisors) and her Troop 3311 co-leaders Bridget Arnold and her mother, Jonie Coombs.
Regan Coombs earned her Girl Scouts Bronze Award in fifth grade with a troop camping tricks-and-tips video and transformed palettes into benches and a table at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School in eighth grade to earn her Silver Award. But the Gold Award has been a lifetime dream for the Leonardtown resident.
“Ever since I was a Daisy I wanted to get the Gold Award,” Coombs said. “I saw this one girl in our service unit [earn it] and I was like, ‘I want to do that,’ so I would do cookie booths and as many events as I could because I knew I’d have to fund it.”
The app is only available for iPhones as of now, and Coombs said she’s looking to hand off the project to a local tourism business.
“She was a hard worker without a doubt,” Millham said. “She was very committed and focused. I just loved the fact that she had this confidence like ‘I’m going to do this.’ I think it really speaks to her abilities of her being able to turn things she learned in my program into something that’s useful beyond a typical student project.”
To watch longer videos of each of the 10 locations on the Sites of St. Mary’s app, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCkrDjH60K5UwUFcvAfmyeJg.