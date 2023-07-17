Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to 2023 high school seniors Zoe McCall, Lauren McNair, Ivy Phillips and William Spruill.
Recipients received awards based on scholastic achievement, financial need and school and community involvement.
McCall, who is a graduate of the Academy of Health Sciences at Prince George’s Community College, plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana to study biology and psychology. For the past four years, she was a student member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education’s Advisory Council and served two years as its chief of staff. She was also a member of the county’s Regional Association of Student Governments, and lead organizer of the countywide Student Mental Health Forum for three years.
She was also inducted into the National Honor Society. During her freshman year of high school, McCall testified to the board of education on the importance of financial literacy. Her involvement led to the board making personal finance a required high-school course in Prince George’s County, as well as an appearance by McCall on CNBC. During the pandemic, she founded the Optimism Lab and produced a podcast dealing with issues affecting teenagers. While working part time in a salon and spa, she developed a spa package that aims to boost self-esteem and positive image for girls.
McNair, who graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School, plans to attend Howard University with the goal of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon. She was on the president’s list all four years, inducted into the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, and was a two-year varsity cheer captain. She received several Principal’s Awards as well as awards from Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities.
She also organized a Black Student Union at St. Mary’s Ryken and served as its vice president. She also founded the nonprofit Tots-to-Teens Expo, an annual event to help children from underserved communities access educational and health resources and helped the residents of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home through organizing donation drives for hygiene products and handwritten notes for the veterans from other students.
Phillips, who graduated from La Plata High School, plans to study business analytics at the University of Maryland College Park. She served in her school’s Student Government Association and was inducted into the National Honor Society and the National World Language and English honors societies.
During her senior year, she captained La Plata’s varsity cross-country team. Phillips also participated in 4-H and served as teen leader for Charles County’s 4-H camps and as president of the Hot Shots 4-H Club and was vice president of the Key Club. She was Grand Champion at the Charles County Fair for gardening, food preservation, sewing and flowers, and sings in the choir and supports community projects at St. Ignatius-Chapel Point Church.
Spruill, who graduated from Oxon Hill High School, plans to pursue an electrical engineering degree at George Mason University. He received Oxon Hill High’s National Hispanic Recognition, was an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, and the principal’s honor roll.
He also captained Oxon Hill’s varsity swim team his junior and senior years and was offensive captain for the varsity lacrosse team, and helped both win county championships. His research project for Oxon Hill’s science and technology program included sun-tracking technology for solar panels. A long-time member of the Boy Scout, he served as senior patrol leader, received the Ed Mudd Scout Spirit Award, and the rank of Life Scout.
Since the program began in 1993, SMECO has awarded scholarships to 124 students.