Vintage boats of all ages and speed capabilities will be on display this weekend when the Southern Maryland Boat Club presents its “Bash on the Bay” at Breton Bay beginning Saturday morning, July 28, and resuming on Sunday morning, July 29.
Photo by Mary Lawrence
When the Southern Maryland Boat Club hosts the eighth annual “Bash on the Bay” this Saturday and Sunday at Breton Bay in the second of its two bi-annual events showcasing the club’s vintage boats, bragging rights will not come along with cash prizes or lavish trophies.
A member of the American Power Boat Association, the Southern Maryland Boat Club was founded in 1957 in a meeting at Captain John Bean’s Fishing Center with a dual purpose of conducting boat races and offering some political influence. But the politics became secondary and the club stayed busy through 1979 until going into hibernation.
But after being reorganized in 2015, the Southern Maryland Boat Club has watched its membership grow from roughly a dozen to nearly five times that amount. And many of the members will be looking to display their talents in vintage boat races July 22 and 23 on Breton Bay.
“As a member of the APBA, we’re really not permitted to offer cash prizes or competition trophies,” said Southern Maryland Boat Club Vice President Jim Berry, who will also serve as a referee for both days at Breton Bay. “We are allowed to offer participation trophies, but the main focus of all the racers is really to display their vintage boats.”
Next weekend’s two-day “Bash on the Bay” in Leonardtown is actually the second such outing for the Southern Maryland Boat Club following on the heels of the annual “Rumble on the River” at Piney Point June 10 and 11. Berry, who also served as a referee at that event, noted the two events underscore the group’s revived popularity over the past decade.
“We’re very lucky here in Southern Maryland that we have several bodies of water that can host our events,” Berry said. “But the ‘Bash on the Bay,’ our Leonardtown event, is likely to be a lot more popular. We will have 50 to 60 boats in the water and there is plenty of room at the Wharf Park for people to spread out and find an ideal place to watch the races.”
On Saturday morning, following a mandatory driver/crew meeting at the boat ramp, vintage heats will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. During the lunch break, pits will be open to the public and then the second round of races will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with a celebration dinner to follow.
On Sunday morning, the vintage heats will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, again followed by an hour lunch break that will enable the public to interact with the racers. The final round of vintage heats on Sunday will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., with nothing else on the itinerary that day. The organization has meetings scheduled at Nicoletti’s on Aug. 31, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 each beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Berry noted that the group’s revived, growing popularity stems from the affordability of joining the Southern Maryland Boat Club. The annual membership fee to join the SMBC is $2,950, but there are no additional fees typically associated with owning a boat, such as slip fees, maintenance costs, repair fees, watersport equipment and boat insurance.