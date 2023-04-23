On Saturday, April 29, the banks of the Patuxent River at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard will undergo a transformation for the day with bagpipes calling folks home on a cheery late April Saturday for the annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival.

Whether your favor the music, food, dance or other Celtic attractions — organizers beckon people to celebrate the spirit of the seven Celtic Nations at the 44th annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival on April 29.


