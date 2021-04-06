Colton’s Point – Take some wine tastings and throw in some history, activities and munchies, and you end up with the inaugural First Landing Wine & Arts Festival, which will be held this Saturday, April 10, at St. Clements Island Museum in St. Mary’s County.
“We want to get some people outside and at the museum and on the water,” said Andrew Ponti, the marketing manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Normally we don’t have tons of stuff going on [in April], but we really want to get [this event] going.”
There will be free wine tastings and bottle sales by Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard and Xella Winery & Vineyard.
“We’re hoping to really showcase our wineries,” Ponti said.
Ponti is hoping that next year’s event can also incorporate sales of glasses of wine.
There will be food available at this weekend’s event from Chief’s and Intoxi-CAKE-tion as well as local artisans and crafters, and children’s activities.
“The museum really is a family-type of thing,” Ponti said.
There will also be a raffle for a chance to win local artist Angie Wathen’s original artwork, “Old Bay.”
Guests can learn the story of the colonial first landing at the site and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum. And, for a nominal charge, visitors can take the 20-minute or so water taxi ride out to St. Clement’s Island State Park where the Ark and the Dove entered the Chesapeake Bay, sailed up the Potomac River and landed at an island on March 25, 1634, which they named for St. Clement, patron saint of sailors on whose feast day they had departed.
Ponti said the St. Mary’s County tourism department had been working with the county’s three wineries, which have started their own wine trail. The marketing director said the idea of a First Landing Wine & Arts Festival was hatched about six weeks ago.
“Some of our staff thought we should really try and do something in the spring and with art, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we try and do a wine and arts type of thing?’” Ponti said. “And with the museum and the first landing, it was a good tie in. It was a little last-minute, but I think we can make it work, especially with the warmer weather and people wanting to get out.”