Scott Kolbe, owner of Creative Kolbe, proudly stands next to one of his creations that was on display last Saturday when the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Beer Fest to raise funds for a company comprised of 120 volunteer firefighters.
Owners Aaron Hill and Heather Jackson stand under a tent adjacent to their traveling clothing store and bus Flying Monkey on May 20 as the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Beer Fest.
Vendors such as this one providing liquid refreshments for those who attended the annual St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Beer Fest last Saturday to raise funds.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Vendors were on hand throughout the day on Saturday afternoon as the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Beer Fest.
Kids from across the area had a chance to take part in various games and events last Saturday afternoon at the St. Leonard firehouse.
Organizers, vendors and visitors who ventured to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Beer Festival last Saturday afternoon were treated to ideal spring conditions and the funds would certainly benefit a roster that is comprised entirely of 120 volunteers.
As guests and visitors ventured throughout the field adjacent to the St. Leonard firehouse to participate in games and purchase food, drink and various items from vendors on hand, fire department spokesman Bill Lankford applauded the efforts of his department and the vendors on hand seeking to raise funds for the wholly volunteer outfit.
"I really enjoy the camaraderie among the volunteers and I love seeing the people have a good time," said Lankford, whose career as a volunteer firefighter spans nearly 50 years, the last 21 at St. Leonard. "We appreciate the vendors who support us and all the people who come out to support us. All the funds going to the fire department will help us purchase gear, equipment, everything we need."
Lankford also noted that the St Leonard VFD will offer a second, similar event later this summer when it hosts a Beer, Bourbon & Seafood Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. He said that the organization also hosts Texas hold’em poker nights each month throughout the year to raise funds for the department.
McKenzie Hooper, a 2013 La Plata High School graduate who works as a first responder, spent the day with her assortment of "Kenzie's Kreations," which include handmade items such as custom tumblers, mugs, etched glass and resin art. Like many vendors on hand, Hooper was making her debut at this venue, but has been to other festivals and shows in recent years.
"I always like doing things that are run by the fire department and first responders," Hooper said. "As a first responder, events like this help raise revenue for things that the fire departments need. I enjoy making all of these crafts and mugs. Most of them take me between an hour or two to complete, but I'm happy with them."
Calvert County residents Aaron Hill and Heather Jackson literally drove their clothing store into the festival on Saturday. Among the more prominent displays on hand, the "Flying Monkey" is a colorful bus filled with clothes that Hill and Jackson brought from its former home in Mississippi two months ago to their home in St. Leonard, a demanding three-day journey.
"We just brought this bus up here from Mississippi a couple of months ago," Hill said. "We literally drove it up here by taking all the back roads. That's why it took us almost three days. But we're planning to get to a couple of these events. We like being able to support the fire departments."
Scott Kolbe's "Creative Kolbe" display featured a bevy of items that had an aquatic theme. Kolbe, a Leonardtown High School graduate who works full-time at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, admitted each of his creations that he brought to the firehouse on Saturday take at least two hours to make, and he enjoyed having the chance to support anyone involved in the fire department.
"This is my first time at this event and I was glad to make it," Kolbe said. "We had great weather and I've had a number of people stop by to look at these creations. Being in the medical field, I'm always happy to support anything hosted by the fire departments and first responders."