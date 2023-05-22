Organizers, vendors and visitors who ventured to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Beer Festival last Saturday afternoon were treated to ideal spring conditions and the funds would certainly benefit a roster that is comprised entirely of 120 volunteers.

As guests and visitors ventured throughout the field adjacent to the St. Leonard firehouse to participate in games and purchase food, drink and various items from vendors on hand, fire department spokesman Bill Lankford applauded the efforts of his department and the vendors on hand seeking to raise funds for the wholly volunteer outfit.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews