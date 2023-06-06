Maryland blue crabs will be on full display throughout the day on June 10 when the Leonardtown Lions Club will present the St. Mary's County Crab Festival at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Maryland blue crabs will be on full display throughout the day on June 10 when the Leonardtown Lions Club will present the St. Mary's County Crab Festival at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Photo courtesy Leonardtown Lions Club
Mike Gallo of Copsey’s Services pours a basket of crabs into the steamer during the 2022 St. Mary’s County Crab Festival presented by the Leonardtown Lions.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Popular local character "Bunky The Clown" will be on hand at the St. Mary's County Crab Festival hosted by the Leonardtown Lions Club on Saturday, June 10, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds.
Photo courtesy Leonardtown Lions Club
CJ Soques of California, left, picks crabs with Martin and Bizz Flynn of Raleigh, N.C., at the 34th annual St. Mary’s County Crab Festival in 2019 at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The festival is the Leonardtown Lions Club biggest fundraiser of the year.
This Saturday the Leonardtown Lions Club will host the 37th annual St. Mary's County Crab Festival at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds and this year's renewal of the well-established event promises to provide food and fun for the entire family.
George Kirby has been associated with the Leonardtown Lions Club for the past decade and now he is among those committee members looking to make the annual crab festival more festive every year. Kirby noted there are several items added to the list of events for guests to explore.
"One thing that we added a few years ago and it has become really popular is the crab-picking contest," Kirby said. "But this year we're going to do something a little different. Instead of giving away a trophy to the winner we are actually starting a bug trophy and we're going to have the winner's name on it. And each year we will keep adding names to the trophy."
In addition to the crab-picking contest, the St. Mary's County Crab Festival will also offer a classic car show, local entertainment provided by a pair of local bands, homemade craft exhibits, a petting zoo, a face painter, and free hearing and vision screenings. While the car show has become a yearly staple, the face paintings and hearing and vision screenings, all of which are free, are new to the festival.
"I think we're expecting about 30 to 50 cars for the show," Kirby said. "It might not be as big as before because there are a lot more car shows out there now. But we still have a contest and judges and trophies to the winners. Our face painter is new and we're delighted that it's something free for the kids. Our health screenings are perhaps more important now than ever and they're also free."
Kirby noted that one of the more notable guests on hand will be the reigning Miss Maryland USA, Savena Mushinge.
A recent graduate of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Mushinge bested 100 contestants on April 2 to earn the Miss Maryland USA crown. Initially, Kirby was also hoping to land Miss Teen Maryland, Newburg resident and McDonough High School student Madelyn Posey, but she already had a prior commitment for the weekend.
"We were hoping to have [Posey] because she's from Newburg and she told me she's also really good at picking crabs," Kirby said. "But I think people will be happy to see Miss Maryland USA walking around in her sash. Who knows, maybe we can get her to take part in the crab picking contest. But I know a lot of people will look forward to meeting her and having their pictures taken with her."
Nearly 100 percent of all proceeds from the outing will go toward local and international lions club community service programs.