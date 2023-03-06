Local students took home a plethora medals at the Southern Maryland SkillsUSA Regional competition Feb. 11 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.

Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Charles County competed in a wide variety of skilled trades’ competitions.