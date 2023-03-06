Local students took home a plethora medals at the Southern Maryland SkillsUSA Regional competition Feb. 11 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.
Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Charles County competed in a wide variety of skilled trades’ competitions.
Each medallist will represent their respective CTE program at the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference that will be held in March in Anne Arundel County.
“We are extremely proud of all of our students who competed at this year’s SkillsUSA Regional competition,” Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Andraé Townsel said in a news release. “Their tremendous success is the result of our student’s hard work and the dedication of our CTE teachers and staff.”
SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance and help to train students for the workforce. The philosophy of the competition is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to train students for employer needs and future career goals.
The following are the results involving students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center (JAF), Career & Technology Academy (CTA), North Point High School (NP) and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center (STE):
Advertising Design
Gold: Blake Brady (JAF); silver: Shyla Allgood (NP); bronze: Yuki Ruiz (NP)
Architectural Drafting
Gold: Nerissa Zobel (JAF); silver: Andrew Bethen (NP); bronze: Sean Cooper (JAF)
Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
Gold: Thomas Marshall (CTA); silver: Aidan Klinc (NP); bronze: Joshua Jones (NP)
Automotive Service Technology
Gold: Angel Guzman (CTA); silver: Brandon Gordon (NP); bronze: Austin Howard (STE)
Baking and Pastry Arts
Gold: Anna Tripp (JAF); silver: Tanner Gaton (CTA); bronze: Danielle Washington (NP)
Basic Health Care Skills
Gold: Manmeet Kaur (STE); silver: Gracie Hutton (JAF); bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye (STE)
Carpentry
Gold: Connor Wise (JAF); silver: Kasey Wheeler (JAF); bronze: Nathaniel Miliken (CTA)
Cosmetology (CTA only)
Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara (CTA); silver: Lacey Hancock (CTA); bronze: Casey Bowen (CTA)
Crime Scene Investigation
Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, Kaelyn Buoy (NP); silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, Aaliyah Davis (NP); bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, Breanna Doyle (CTA)
Criminal Justice
Gold: Keirstin Perez (NP); silver: Madison Cookey (JAF); bronze: Aaron Sellow (NP)
Culinary Arts
Gold: Jacob Adamson (CTA); silver: Amy Ontko (CTA); bronze: Quinn Maloit (CTA)
Digital Cinema Production
Gold: Levi Maiers, Victoria McCreary (CTA); silver: Taylor Hill, Catherine Smith (STE); bronze: Sam Hall, Blake Hill (CTA)
Electrical Construction Wiring
Gold: Victor Peña (NP); silver: Matthew Strickland (JAF); bronze: Colton Raley (JAF)
Emergency Medical Technician
Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston (CTA); silver: Christopher Bell, Kaelyn White (JAF); bronze: Hunter King, Kaileigh Weems (CTA)
Firefighting
Gold: Riley Kulikowski (CTA); silver: Cody Davenport (CTA); bronze: Nick Boswell (CTA)
First Aid/CPR
Gold: Amanda Hill (JAF); silver: Gabrielle Hicks (JAF); bronze: Amelia Whittington (JAF)
HVAC
Gold: William Walton (CTA); silver: Jeffrey Wink (CTA); bronze: Connor Finnegan (CTA)
Internetworking
Gold: Amulya Akula (NP); silver: Camille Van Erp (JAF); bronze: Weston Carr (JAF)
Nurse Assisting
Gold: Averi Lewis (CTA); silver: Ali Alameer (JAF); bronze: Matthew Bowie (CTA)
Sheet Metal
Gold: Luke Stevens (CTA); silver: Nathan Lagimoniere (CTA); bronze: Austin Crouse (CTA)
TeamWorks (CTA only)
Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, Logan Kinner (CTA); silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, Kira Paau (CTA)
Technical Drafting
Gold: John Shorb (JAF); silver: Michael Owens (JAF); bronze: Jeff Martines (JAF)
Photography (CTA only)
Gold: Nathan Coston (CTA); silver: Waylon Trigger (CTA); bronze: Charles Smith (CTA)
Plumbing
Gold: Robert Phipps (CTA); silver: Kaden Walp (CTA); bronze: Jose Rodriguez (STE)
SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure a skilled work force. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, as well as professional members, nationwide.
As part of the SkillsUSA program, students gain experiences in leadership, teamwork, citizenship, and character development. The organization focuses on quality of work, high ethical standards, superior work skills, lifelong education, and pride in the dignity of work.