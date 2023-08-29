Serenity Farm in Benedict will be the site of the fifth annual Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival on Saturday and Sunday with 6 acres of sunflowers available for guests to view and potentially clip for bouquets.
Six acres of sunflowers, and potentially some fluttering butterflies, at Serenity Farm will be on full display this Saturday and Sunday.
Photo courtesy Franklin Robinson Jr.
Photo courtesy Franklin Robinson Jr.
Sunflowers such as this one that attracted a random butterfly will be on display this Saturday and Sunday at the Serenity Farm in Benedict.
In what is rapidly becoming a popular tradition for many residents of the region during Labor Day weekend, the Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival at Serenity Farm in Benedict will not only feature six acres of roughly 6-foot-tall sunflowers but the 1,000 guests expected each day will also be treated to live music and other amenities.
This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, in conjunction with the Farm Heritage Conservancy, guests will be allowed to view, walk through and potentially clip bouquets of sunflowers spread across the sprawling landscape at the Charles County farm. Since its inception in 2019, save for 2020 when the festival witnessed a smaller crowd amid the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunflower Festival has routinely attracted crowds of roughly 1,000 guests each day.
"The entire landscape at the Serenity Farm covers six acres and all of it is dedicated to sunflowers," said Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival spokesperson Franklin Robinson Jr. of the Farm Heritage Conservancy. "It seems as though each year it has become more popular with probably 1,000 people arriving each day. Even in 2020 during the outset of the pandemic, we stayed open since we are entirely an outdoor event and people came, but not as many as in recent years."
Those venturing to the Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival this weekend will also have the chance to purchase food items and listen to various music groups each day.
On both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. David and Ginger Hildebrand will perform music from colonial and War of 1812 eras. On Saturday the Patuxent River Rounders made up of Mary Walker and Jeff Colburn will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. then again on Sunday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Food and beverages each day will be provided by Hardesty Haven, Tacos R Us, Dan D's Catering, as well as the Gypsy Brewery and the Mully's Brewery. While access to the sunflowers to clip and create bouquets are included in the cost of each ticket, food and beverage items can be purchased from each vendor.
Other activities include free hayrides, a petting pen, face-painting and photo opportunities galore.
On Friday morning the Sunflower Festival officially kicks off with En Plein Air Day of painting, which lasts from 8 a.m. to dusk. Entries will be judged by a qualified judge and prizes range from $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, some paintings may be featured on next year's Sunflower Festival promotional materials.
The Farm Heritage Conservancy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to engaging, informing and inspiring the public as we build on the unique heritage that is Southern Maryland. Through diverse projects, the group provides leadership in agricultural preservation, cultivates the land in service to the community and engages with visitors in the dynamic historical significance of the region.