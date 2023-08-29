In what is rapidly becoming a popular tradition for many residents of the region during Labor Day weekend, the Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival at Serenity Farm in Benedict will not only feature six acres of roughly 6-foot-tall sunflowers but the 1,000 guests expected each day will also be treated to live music and other amenities.

This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, in conjunction with the Farm Heritage Conservancy, guests will be allowed to view, walk through and potentially clip bouquets of sunflowers spread across the sprawling landscape at the Charles County farm. Since its inception in 2019, save for 2020 when the festival witnessed a smaller crowd amid the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunflower Festival has routinely attracted crowds of roughly 1,000 guests each day.


  

