When the COSMIC Symphony presents a pair of concerts this weekend in St. Mary’s and Calvert, it will offer conductor Maestro William Esterling III, international award-winning tenor David W. Cook and over four dozen band members the chance to highlight their range and skills.

The symphony will perform its 2022-2023 season finale “Love & Loss,” which features renowned arias and love songs made famous by nationally known performers such as Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo, although this time it will be Cook providing the lead vocals. Saturday’s concert will take place at the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, then on Sunday the scene will shift to the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick.


