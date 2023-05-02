When the COSMIC Symphony presents a pair of concerts this weekend in St. Mary’s and Calvert, it will offer conductor Maestro William Esterling III, international award-winning tenor David W. Cook and over four dozen band members the chance to highlight their range and skills.
The symphony will perform its 2022-2023 season finale “Love & Loss,” which features renowned arias and love songs made famous by nationally known performers such as Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo, although this time it will be Cook providing the lead vocals. Saturday’s concert will take place at the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, then on Sunday the scene will shift to the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick.
“Well, my influences have changed over the years with the work that I have done,” said Cook, who will perform songs from “Carmen,” “Turandot,” “West Side Story” and various others over at the pair of concerts. “But what sticks out to me the most when I think of influences, I immediately think of dear Luciano Pavarotti and the great Maria Callas. I grew up listening to Pavarotti at a very young age, and I learned of the similar vocal techniques that Pavarotti used, so I have always felt a kindred spirit toward him.”
COSMIC Symphony Board President Karen Roberts, a St. Mary’s County native who graduated from Great Mills High School before attending the North Carolina Arts School, also plays the first oboe throughout both performances. Having retired following over 20 years working at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant and later in the U.S. Department of Defense, Roberts is eager for both shows this weekend.
“Originally, my parents wanted me to play the piano but I really wasn’t very good at that,” she said. “So, when I developed my talent for playing the oboe it was something that I always enjoyed. We had a bit of a break when COVID-19 hit, but we’ve been able to come back the last two years and the community has really rallied to support our concerts.”
Cook, Roberts and the other 50-plus members of the concert band, complete with brass, wind and percussion instruments along with a violin section, all perform voluntarily and only conductor Esterling is paid. Admission to the 90-minute concerts, however, are free and donations are welcome at the entrance to both venues, but not required.
“In concerts, operas and major works the relationship with your conductor is of chief importance,” Cook said. “The relationship between a singer and conductor is one that really influences the success of any work being performed. A great kindred respect is formed between singer and conductor and a level of trust that is unique to the partnership. I have had such a wonderful time working with maestro and conductor Will Esterling.”
An internationally award-winning American tenor, recitalist and philosopher, Cook was a student of the late, dramatic soprano and vocal pedagogue Betti McDonald and he worked extensively with one of her more renowned proteges, Kristen Halliday, through the Institute for Musical Arts, where his vocal pedagogy training was learned and cultivated.
“My lifelong goal has always been and will always continue to be that I feel called and charged in my mission of sharing outwardly, the gifts that have been bestowed,” Cook said. “Whether it can be in sharing joy, balm, peace, happiness, understanding or grace, I strive to be a beacon that is connected to our times, influencing my sharing of gifts outwardly in creating a better world.”