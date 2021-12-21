Dave Reyno does an awful lot of trash talking in his Breezy Knolls neighborhood, and not only is that just fine with his fellow Owings residents, but they encourage it, too.
Since 2014, the retired postal worker walks about 13 miles a day to both stay in shape and also remove rubbish from the roads and surrounding areas.
“It takes its toll on my body, especially my feet,” said the 69-year-old, who maintains a pace of 135 to 137 steps a minute. “I feel 169 years old sometimes.”
“To me it’s just phenomenal what he has done and what he continues to do,” said Carlton Leslie, who lives a few doors down from Reyno. “I know so many people that say, ‘I see this guy walking down the road picking up trash,’ and I say, ‘That’s my neighbor Dave, and he does that every day.’ To me, he’s the Forrest Gump of the neighborhood. He’s a small blessing to our small part of Calvert County.”
Reyno, who has been walking religiously for years, said his trash odyssey began with one child’s toy.
“I saw a stuffed animal on the side of the road that had been broken open and the white beads were all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Daggone, this is crazy,’” Reyno said. “So I went home and got a bag and picked it up. And I thought, ‘I’m getting out and walking, why not kill two birds with one stone?’”
He’ll leave his home around 5 a.m. — he sets his alarm for precisely 4:47 a.m. — and on odd days he’ll walk a westward route and on even days he’ll walk the roadways to the east.
“[Our friends] are amazed. They’ll ask, ‘How many steps did you do today Dave?’” said Diane, his wife of 46 years, who walks plenty herself, but not with her husband because she “can’t keep up.”
“The alarm goes off and ‘boom,’ he pops out of bed and goes. When my alarm goes off I hit the snooze button three times,” Diane said.
And he logs his miles each day. During one 8-day period earlier this month, he logged more than 18,000 steps six times — the only day he didn’t was because he had to go to a funeral — including a high of 34,411.
He broke 1 million steps in a month for the first time in January 2021 and has logged 52,000 steps in a single day twice with morning and afternoon walks.
“I want to get my steps in, No. 1, and make neighborhood look better,” said Reyno, who added he enjoys walking Sundays because there’s less traffic.
Before he heads out he’ll put on a reflective vest and grab a plastic shopping bag, his flashlight and his “orange stick of justice,” which he uses for poking, prodding and reaching into bushes.
He said he finds plenty of paper, cups and fast food items, and said the area’s favorite adult beverage appears to be Fireball; one day on Lower Marlboro Road he found three miniature bottles and then a short while later found three more, which he called “two hat tricks.”
He’s also found brand-new window blinds, a cooler full of unopened beer, plastic tarps and tools, and said he picks up bungee cords “everywhere.” He’s also found three cellphones, two of which he was able to return to their owners. This year he’s also found $8.53, which he jokingly said “throws us into a higher tax bracket.” He said he’s lucky if he finds a buck or two a year usually.
“You know what, I feel bad if I don’t find stuff,” Reyno said when asked if it frustrates him that he finds so much litter. “My theory is that in the wintertime there should be less trash because people don’t want to roll down their windows and chuck the trash out. There’s been some days where I’ve only picked up a few things, but those days are few and far between.”
He said he’ll use his orange stick to pull roadkill off the roads and as of yet hasn’t been bitten by any creatures. But one morning he pulled a pile of logs off the roadway and later had to be admitted to the hospital for severe poison ivy.
But neighbors and even complete strangers appreciate his efforts.
He said one woman stopped and gave him a gift card, while another gifted him some cheese from a recent trip to the Netherlands.
“What he does is just incredible,” Leslie, his neighbor, said. “The sad part that just amazes me is when I see him walking with a bag and he’ll say, ‘This is just from today.’ It’s kind of sad that that many people throw their trash out on the roads. It’s kind of alarming.”
After graduating from Frostburg State University, Reyno taught at Concord Elementary School in Crossland for seven years, then worked 19 years as a mutual clerk at Rosecroft Raceway. He then worked for the Riverdale Post Office before retiring in 2013.
Reyno also currently sings bass for the Fathers & Sons Quartet, which he helped found 14 years ago, and which helps raise money for local organizations.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews