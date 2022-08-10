Paddlers Tannar Jones, left, and Jordan Bills, right, from the Team Skipjack CrossFit 1 dragon boat lead their team in propelling their boat through the water during the 2021 End Hunger Dragonboat Festival in Chesapeake Beach. The boat ended up winning the event.
The sixth annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, on the Solomons Riverwalk in Solomons. There will be food trucks, vendors and exhibits as well as the traditional Team Village, Vendor Village and Dragon’s Nest Children’s area. The traditional dotting of the eye as well as a Southern Maryland Community Resources flash mob will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in Solomons. Above, boats race on the Patuxent River during the 2017 event. The race benefits the Southern Maryland Community Resources. For more information, go to https://somdcr.org/dragonboat.
Competitors furiously paddle toward the finish line during the 2021 End Hunger dragonboat races in Chesapeake Beach.
Two dragon boats pass each other Monday during a practice session on the Patuxent River for the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13.
A dragon boat practices Monday on the Patuxent River in Solomons in preparation for the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13.
Racing for a cause
Two years from now will be the Chinese year of the dragon, though Southern Maryland will celebrate dragons this month when Calvert County hosts a pair of boat festivals.
The Solomons Dragon Boat festival will be held Aug. 13 to support the Southern Maryland Resource Center, while the End Hunger dragon boat races will be held Aug. 27 in North Beach.
“There is another dragon boat race in the county,” said Solomons race organizer Kristin Kauffman. “But we’re the only two in the area so there’s a lot of excitement up and down the East Coast.”
“We’re very excited and I think a lot of people are ready to get back to normal,” Megan Rollins, executive director of the nonprofit End Hunger in Calvert County, said. “I think it’s going to be a really great day.”
The Solomons dragon boat races will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, following a Friday evening ceremony, just off the boardwalk in the Patuxent River.
“We’ve got a lot going on,” Kauffman said, “and we have some amazing folks working for us this year to get it done to raise a lot of money for our charity, which we’re very excited about.”
Kauffman said there will be 19 teams — two more than last year — taking part in the races. Most teams are sponsored by local businesses, which also compete.
Kauffman said there will be plenty of good viewing places — the races start at the beach and end at the gazebo — and said there will be plenty for visitors to see and do.
“The energy on that day when you show up for the festival is absolutely thrilling to be there with all those people who are there for a great cause,” she said.
Kauffman is the drummer for Cedar Point Federal Credit Union’s Staying Alive team, which placed second last year. She has also paddled in the event.
“The secret is working as a team and putting paddles in water at the exact same moment,” she said. “Teamwork is the key. It’s not about going faster. It’s working together.”
As far as being the drummer, she said it’s “about keeping the beat and keeping everyone working together. When you hit that drum is when they’re supposed to put that paddle in the water. It’s a little bit of a guessing game because if you [hit the drum too fast] they’re not able to go that fast or work together.”
End Hunger will hold its annual event beginning at 9 a.m. two Saturdays later on Aug. 27 in North Beach.
“We haven’t had a normal festival in three years,” Rollins said, “so we just need to get back in the rhythm and re-engage the community.”
Rollins said this year’s event will feature just 12 teams, including one from Edgewater, so it will be “a little bit smaller than it has been.”
Rollins added the festival — which took place in the boat basin in Chesapeake Beach last year — has been moved back to North Beach. The clock on the boardwalk is the race’s finish line.
Rollins added there will be a Give Where You Live Award that will be presented to the team that raises the most funds.
“There are a lot of ways people can engage in the festival,” she said. “I think it’ll be a really great day, so come out and watch the races and support the teams.”
But Rollins, who has never before taken part in the event, said there’s always a possibility.
“Maybe one year I’ll jump on,” said Rollins, who was recently named executive director of the nonprofit that addresses food insecurity in the community after several years as its vice president.