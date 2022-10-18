The first day of school is supposed to be filled with promise and excitement and new friends, but Aug. 29 was anything but for Dylan Buckler.
The 15-year-old Upper Marlboro resident is now preparing to receive a bone marrow transplant from his mother, Jessica Fischer-Weber, in mid-November after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia.
“This journey has been long and hard,” Dylan wrote in a text to Southern Maryland News from the hospital. “With the support of family and friends it has made it a tad bit easier on me and my family. Thank you everyone for your generosity and love. I will get through this, we will beat this disease! I miss my family and friends and being in high school. I miss basketball, and the simple things like being home and going out to eat. Cherish everything and everyone you have, life can change so fast.”
According to www.mayoclinic.org, “Aplastic anemia is a condition that occurs when [the] body stops producing enough new blood cells. The condition leaves you fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.
The condition is rare and can develop at any age. It can occur suddenly or come on slowly and worsen over time, according to the clinic’s website.
“It can be mild or severe. Treatment for aplastic anemia might include medications, blood transfusions or a stem cell transplant, also known as a bone marrow transplant,” the website states.
Buckler will receive a chest port on Oct. 31 and start chemotherapy the following day. About two weeks later, his mother will have a bone marrow harvest — where her marrow will be tested — and Dylan will receive her marrow the same day.
“He wants to come home,” Jessica said of her son, who has been at Johns Hopkins Hospital almost non-stop the last month and a half. “It’s hard on him but he’s in good spirits. He’s been great as far as complying with everything, but he’s just like, ‘Is it over? Come on man.’”
Dylan will have to stay in the hospital for six weeks following the transplant and must remain within 30 minutes of the hospital for 100 days. If his body happens to reject the transplant, the process would have to be restarted. Should he be diagnosed with COVID-19, strep throat or even a cold he could be headed for the ICU.
“That’s how fragile he is,” Jessica said.
If the transplant is a success, Dylan could be back playing basketball as early as next spring or summer.
Before Jessica became aware she could become a donor, the family — Jessica and Dylan’s biological father, Jason Buckler, grew up in Mechanicsville — organized a donor match event.
The event will still be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Charles County Rescue Squad 51, located at 2 Calvert St. in La Plata. Donors must be 18-40 years of age and the test consists of a simple mouth swab.
“It’s very important,” said Jessica, who added that recently Dylan could only receive one platelet transfusion instead of two because of a platelet shortage. “People don’t realize this. We want people to be aware so they can go sign up and maybe save someone’s life.”
Dylan was about to head out to begin his sophomore year at South River High School when Jessica noticed the whites of her son’s eyes were a pale yellow. When he returned home they visited their pediatrician.
“He looked right at him and said, ‘You need to go to the emergency room,’” Jessica said. “Something’s not right.”
The family went to Anne Arundel Medical Center for 10 hours before Dylan was sent to Johns Hopkins, where he stayed for 20 straight days.
“It’s been really rough,” Jessica said.
As of Oct. 18, a Dylan’s Fight Against Aplastic Anemia GoFundMe had raised $2,950 of its $15,000 goal.
“It’s really been crazy,” Jessica said, “but people have been so supportive.”
