With temperatures dipping, Charles County Public Schools fifth graders are taking the plunge. The school system's water safety program is in its fourth decade teaching students the basics of water safety.

The program does not teach students to swim, instead it is designed to instill a respect for water and the inherent danger surrounding it, according to a release. Students are taught to recognize the signs of a person in distress in the water and how to help or get help to assist them. They are also taught how to quell panic if they find themselves unexpectedly in a dangerous situation around water.