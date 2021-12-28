Life for the average person includes going to school to get a good education, and if lucky, finding a career to love, maybe marry and start a family — it’s all part of a rite of passage. Most are able to successfully maneuver through the twists and turns of events that allows folks to be whatever can be conceived, and make the best of it.
For some, this scenario doesn’t come as easily. Growing up as a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities presents unique challenges that can’t be taken for granted. One organization, The Arc Southern Maryland, is a grassroots organization that works tirelessly to help individuals with these special challenges.
The Arc has been providing an array of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including housing, job placement and behavioral support services since 1975 in Maryland and at the national level. The group’s sole mission is to create opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities.
“Far too often, society doesn’t understand or respect the humanity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and, as a result, denies them the opportunity to reach important milestones the rest of us take for granted,” explained Renee Seigley, director of development for The Arc Southern Maryland.
She gave a heartbreaking story of the types of issues these individuals face just trying to live a productive and purposeful life.
Take Jen and Eddie for example (The Arc asked that only their first names be used). When Eddie proposed to Jen, they were elated to plan a future together as husband and wife. But due to marriage penalties, which cut benefits and limit savings for married couples who rely on critical Social Security benefits, this dream soon came crashing down.
Jen, who has a spinal condition that requires 24-hour medical assistance, said, “I would lose my Medicaid and have to pay out of pocket for medical needs, and I don’t earn enough to pay out of pocket for medications or other medical equipment.”
Eddie, who lives in an adult foster home, added, “It would impact me significantly if I lost my benefits. I would have no money to live on. ... I would have no place to live.”
Giving up their dream of marriage has also meant giving up other important life goals, like fostering and raising children. It also means not having the legal backing to make medical decisions for each other if needed.
“People with disabilities should be able to get married and pursue shared goals together, just like everyone else,” Seigley said.
“If we can help our brothers and sisters in the community feel productive in their own lives, we are providing something that is invaluable to that individual. All of us want to lead good lives, but to do so we have to help each other,” she said. “We all have the areas that we need help in; it is just more visible in some than others. We can’t get through this thing called life without helping each other. It is part of our purpose for being here. How we help is to reach out to others and learn. Learn about their world, their life, their needs, and to get out of our own boxes. Taking chances and risks allows us to grow. That’s why we do what we do here at The Arc Southern Maryland.”
Unfortunately, only a portion of nonprofit’s funding comes from the state and government. Therefore, they rely on the support of donations from the community, which is critically important to the success of their programs. Part of their mission also includes working to take action politically to protect this vulnerable population.
Like most nonprofit organizations, the pandemic has impacted every aspect of how they provide programs and services, and they have had to adapt and recreate pieces of what they do to provide consistent, quality care to the people they help.
But the group’s most important initiative is focusing on awareness, diversity and inclusion — believing in the mission to make people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a priority as any other marginalized group has never changed.
Right now The Arc is seeking volunteers and employees to help serve many people outside of the residential program to help make a difference in the lives of people who want to live just like everyone else. The Arc offers a benefits program and is seeking to hire individuals who see their service as a work of love.
Help support people with differing abilities in the local community by becoming part of the group known as “The Arc Allies,” which supports efforts each month with an automated donation or by participating in the “Round Up” program.
For more information about the organization at https://arcsomd.org/.