Forte, shown here winning the Grade I, $1 million Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on April 1, will be the likely favorite for this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Last year’s champion two-year-old male, Forte has won both of his starts this year for trainer Todd Pletcher and three straight Grade I events dating back to the Breeders Cup Juvenile last fall.
Mage graduated in his career debut at Gulfstream Park and then was recently second to Forte in the Grade I Florida Derby over that strip last month and he will be among the contenders in this Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Perform rallied from well off the pace to capture the $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park to earn a berth in the upcoming Grade I Preakness Stakes at Pimlico which will be contested two weeks after this Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Trainer Todd Pletcher, co-owner Vincent Viola, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. and co-owner Mike Repole were all smiles after Forte captured the Grade I Florida Derby last month at Gulfstream Park and that contingent is hoping the sophomore son of Violence will prevail as the likely post time favorite in the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Forte, shown here winning the Grade I, $1 million Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on April 1, will be the likely favorite for this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Last year’s champion two-year-old male, Forte has won both of his starts this year for trainer Todd Pletcher and three straight Grade I events dating back to the Breeders Cup Juvenile last fall.
Photo courtesy Gulfstream Park/1ST Racing
Mage graduated in his career debut at Gulfstream Park and then was recently second to Forte in the Grade I Florida Derby over that strip last month and he will be among the contenders in this Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Photo courtesy Gulfstream Park/1ST Racing
Perform rallied from well off the pace to capture the $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park to earn a berth in the upcoming Grade I Preakness Stakes at Pimlico which will be contested two weeks after this Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Photo courtesy Laurel Park/Jim McCue
Trainer Todd Pletcher, co-owner Vincent Viola, jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. and co-owner Mike Repole were all smiles after Forte captured the Grade I Florida Derby last month at Gulfstream Park and that contingent is hoping the sophomore son of Violence will prevail as the likely post time favorite in the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
When the horses enter the starting gate for the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., this Saturday evening, May 6, onlookers from owners and 150,000 spectators trackside and millions more watching on television will all have a rooting interest in the run for the roses.
In fact, The Arc Southern Maryland will host its second annual A Day At The Derby Southern Maryland Style at the Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery to help raise funds and awareness for the organization. Guests will have the chance to enjoy delicious food items, Derby cocktails & wine, live music and participate in a silent auction and watch the most exciting two minutes in sports on a big screen television.
“We were just trying to talk about different ideas for a fundraiser and something kind of unique and not really celebrated in our area,” The Arc Southern Maryland Marketing & Communications Coordinator Lyndee Waldbauer said prior to last year’s inaugural event. “[Director of Development] Renee Seigley had experience having hosted something similar years ago in the nonprofit world and we thought ‘Hey, let’s try that’ because it was a neat idea.”
Last year’s editions of the Kentucky Derby produced one of the biggest upsets in the long history of the fabled event, often dubbed “America’s most famous horse race” in addition to “The Run for the Roses” and “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” Much of the attention this year will focus on Forte, a sophomore son of Violence trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won both of his seasonal outings and six of seven lifetime tries.
Last fall, Forte ascended to the class among members of his generation when he captured the Grade I Breeders Cup Juvenile and two months later he was promptly named champion two-year-old male of 2022. Forte has not disappointed his connections or onlookers this year, having won both the Fountain Of Youth Stakes and the Florida Derby and Gulfstream Park in his two prep races for this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Among those looking to topple the reigning division champion and likely post time favorite for the event are Angel Of Empire, hero of the Grade I, $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark., in his most recent start, and Japanese invader Derma Sotogake, who won the Grade II, $2 million UAE Derby at Meydan Race Course in Dubai in late March.
Of course, not long after the Kentucky Derby is made official at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, much of the attention in the horse racing world will immediately turn to Maryland since Pimlico Race Course will host the Grade I Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel in thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, on May 20, exactly two weeks after the run for the roses.
Granted, while typically only the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby depart Churchill Downs and arrives in Baltimore for the Preakness, a handful of proverbial ‘new shooters’ will be waiting to upend the winner that day. Among them are Perform, recent hero of the $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes at nearby Laurel Park, which earned the Claude “Shug” Mcgaughey trainee an automatic berth in the middle jewel.