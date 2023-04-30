When the horses enter the starting gate for the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., this Saturday evening, May 6, onlookers from owners and 150,000 spectators trackside and millions more watching on television will all have a rooting interest in the run for the roses.

In fact, The Arc Southern Maryland will host its second annual A Day At The Derby Southern Maryland Style at the Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery to help raise funds and awareness for the organization. Guests will have the chance to enjoy delicious food items, Derby cocktails & wine, live music and participate in a silent auction and watch the most exciting two minutes in sports on a big screen television.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews