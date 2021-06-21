On June 7, Ruth Hansen celebrated her 98th birthday by sitting in a chair, sipping a cup of tea and looking out over her gardens.
Yeah, not so much.
Instead, the Lusby resident hit the gym bright and early with her husband, Darryl, for a one-hour session with her personal trainer.
“How old am I? 98? I’m pretty damn old,” Hansen said as she sat on her couch at her home. “I don’t know anybody that’s 98 and still going to the gym. They’ve seen me there for years and I’m not doing anything different, so it’s all routine to me.”
The couple hits the gym three days a week for an hour each each day. After they hit the treadmill together — Ruth said the machine is “boring” — to warm up before Darryl goes off to do his workout.
“The people, you get to know a lot of them and know their lives,” Darryl said why he enjoys working out. “It makes it feel kind of like a family.”
Meanwhile, Ruth works under the supervision of trainer Dawn Wallace.
“With her it’s just maintenance, staying fit and keeping the endurance up, using all her muscles, keeping the cardio up and having fun,” said Wallace, who began working with Hansen in August 2020. “I would always see her at the gym but I never knew her age, and once I realized how old she was I was definitely amazed, everybody in the gym has respect for her and love her and she’s an inspiration. She doesn’t realize how much she inspires people.”
Wallace, who graduated from Patuxent High School and has been a personal trainer for more than four years, said with Hansen she tries to work on flexibility, muscle endurance, cardio, posture and moving correctly.
“It’s very important,” Darryl said of their exercise routine. “If we miss [a session] oh definitely we can tell.”
Wallace, who has a client base of about 25 clients, said Hansen holds a special place in her heart.
“Oh my gosh, I love all my clients but I have a different kind of love for her,” she said. “She and I have a connection of humor, sarcasm and fun. I’m in love with her. I just hope she can inspire many people because she definitely inspires me to keep going. She has taught me to not take life so seriously because when all is said and done and you age you want to want to have fun, you want to be youthful and you want a sense of humor.”
Hansen, who grew up in a rowhouse in Baltimore, said she was always the most active among her three siblings.
“It was a way of life for me,” she said. “I feel very fortunate that I had the background of always doing exercises.”
She got much of her exercise on a large paved lane behind her home, but none while courting her first husband.
“He chased me down and I kind of liked it,” she said, “so I didn’t chase him.”
The couple tries to eat well, but will still go out for a meal about once a day.
“I’m not a good cook,” Darryl admitted, “but as long as I can get the lid off the peanut butter jar I’m in good shape.”
The couple, each of whom were previously married, met while both were members of a single’s club that would frequent the Silo Inn in Silver Spring.
“She was standing on her head in a pink pantsuit on the driveway and I looked at that and said, ‘Anybody that nuts has got to be fun,’” Darryl said. “She was just showing people she could stand on her head.”
The relationship progressed until eventually there was an unwritten marriage proposal.
“We were driving home from Baltimore and I said, ‘Things are beginning to jell, aren’t they?’” Darryl said, “and she said ‘I hope so’ and that was it.”
The couple was married Sept. 1, 1978, and will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary later this year.
And the secret?
“My patience,” Ruth said.
“Your patience?” Darryl asked. “We’re just a good match. We argue a lot, but it’s nothing bad. We disagree and then we agree to disagree.”
Ruth worked for a telephone operating company while Darryl spent 20 years in the Air Force based in Wiesbaden, Germany, piloting C-54s and B-25s flying Aerovacs and special missions. Darryl said there were times when “East German fighters would get on our nose and do figure-8s with their MIGs just to harass us.”
He later worked as director of finance for both resident associates at The Smithsonian as well as for occupational therapy, and later was the executive director of the Entomological Society.
The couple has seven grandchildren and their 13th great-grandchild is expected in October.