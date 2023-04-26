Pearl Payne (played by Kristina Faison), left, Frances O’Connell (Camilla Rodgers), Charlotte Purcell (Emily Quade) and Catherine Donohue (Shelby Tyler) share moments of levity and an impromptu picnic during a rehearsal of The Newtowne Players upcoming performance of “These Shining Lilves.”
Cast members of The Newtowne Theater in Lexington Park say farewell at the end of a recent rehearsal of the upcoming production of “These Shining Lives,” which begins April 28 and will include a 11 performances through May 14.
Tom Donohue (played by Brandon Maher) looks at a stop watch that he has just received from his wife Catherine Donohue (Shelby Tyler) during Tuesday’s rehearsal of the Newtowne Players adaptation of “These Shining Lives” which debuts this evening and spans 11 performances through May 14.
Coworkers Catherine Donohue (played by Shelby Tyler) and Charlotte Purcell (Emily Quade) quickly become acquainted at the Radium Dial Watch Company during Tuesday’s rehearsal of the Newtowne Players’ upcoming adaptation of “These Shining Lives.”
Coworkers Frances O’Connell (played by Camilla Rodgers) and Pearl Payne (Kristina Faison) discuss their developing health issues during a rehearsal of the Newtowne Players performance of “These Shining Lives.”
Pearl Payne (played by Kristina Faison), left, Frances O’Connell (Camilla Rodgers), Charlotte Purcell (Emily Quade) and Catherine Donohue (Shelby Tyler) share moments of levity and an impromptu picnic during a rehearsal of The Newtowne Players upcoming performance of “These Shining Lilves.”
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Cast members of The Newtowne Theater in Lexington Park say farewell at the end of a recent rehearsal of the upcoming production of “These Shining Lives,” which begins April 28 and will include a 11 performances through May 14.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Tom Donohue (played by Brandon Maher) looks at a stop watch that he has just received from his wife Catherine Donohue (Shelby Tyler) during Tuesday’s rehearsal of the Newtowne Players adaptation of “These Shining Lives” which debuts this evening and spans 11 performances through May 14.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coworkers Catherine Donohue (played by Shelby Tyler) and Charlotte Purcell (Emily Quade) quickly become acquainted at the Radium Dial Watch Company during Tuesday’s rehearsal of the Newtowne Players’ upcoming adaptation of “These Shining Lives.”
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coworkers Frances O’Connell (played by Camilla Rodgers) and Pearl Payne (Kristina Faison) discuss their developing health issues during a rehearsal of the Newtowne Players performance of “These Shining Lives.”
When The Newtowne Players commences its 11 performances of the play “These Shining Lives” beginning April 28 and running through Sunday, May 14, there will be more than a few common synergies among cast and characters.
Based on the real life experiences of four women who worked together painting the numerals on watches in Chicago during the Great Depression, “These Shining Lives” begins almost inadvertently as a comedy before progressing into a drama in which each of them, due to work conditions that were hidden from them by their employer, gradually become ill due to radium poisoning.
Coincidentally, the four characters are young women who had grown to become friends, which mirrors the reality of the four actresses who portray them. Even the play’s director, Tessa Silvestro, is familiar with much of the cast through her work as the performing arts director at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, not far from the theater’s Lexington Park home.
That includes actor Emily Quade, a St. Mary’s Ryken and St. Mary’s College of Maryland graduate who plays Charlotte Purcell. Also starring in the show is Kristina Faison, a Leonardtown High School graduate who plays Pearl Payne.
While the story evolves around the budding friendship and eventual plight of four female coworkers at the Radium Dial Watch Company, it largely centers on Catherine Donohue (played by Shelby Tyler).
The play chronicles Donohue, who later dies from her constant exposure to radium leaving behind her husband Tom Dononue (Brandon Maher) and two young children, and her diligent battle to change work conditions for women there and throughout the country.
Silvestro first became aware of the story nearly 20 years ago while attending Roosevelt University in Chicago and even visited the memorial site in Ottawa, Ill., dedicated to Donohue, who weighed less than 70 pounds when she died in 1938. It was influential in Silvestro’s decision to direct The Newtowne Theater’s adaptation of the play.
Silvestro and several of the actors answered a few questions from Southern Maryland News about the play.
Why did you decide to direct “These Shining Lives”?
Silvestro: It is one of those plays that has great historical value and also transcends time. It is one of those plays that opens with laughter and ends with sadness. That’s one of the things that really makes the whole story so interesting. You have to stay true to the story and be able to tell it in a way that allows for the actors and actresses to be engaging and entertaining.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
Silvestro: There are several actors and actresses in this play that perform more than one role. But each of them really fit into their character perfectly. We didn’t have many auditions for parts. It just felt like everyone that tried out was able to fit right into a role.
Why should people come watch this play?
Silvestro: Even though the story of Catherine Donohue’s life story is over 100 years old, her fight to change the laws in Illinois really impacted the entire country. She fought to make things better for a lot of women back then and even today even though she didn’t live long enough to see those changes take place. It’s a historical significant play and it offers a wide range of emotions.
What was the hardest part of getting the character in “These Shining Lives” down?
Tyler: You have to stay true to the character that you’re playing, because she was a real person and these were things that happened in her life. There are such a range of emotions because early on she’s always very happy and then she gets sick and basically her life becomes more of a tragedy.
Quade: My character is a bit on the sassy side. She likes to have fun when she’s not at work, but she also understands what is happening. Like her co-workers, her life is turned upside down while she is working at a job she loves and with co-workers that become her best friends.
Faison: It’s funny at the beginning but it ends up being so tragic at the end. My character always like to bring a little levity to any situation. But then she gradually realizes that she and her co-workers and best friends have basically had their lives changed while working jobs that they love doing.