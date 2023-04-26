When The Newtowne Players commences its 11 performances of the play “These Shining Lives” beginning April 28 and running through Sunday, May 14, there will be more than a few common synergies among cast and characters.

Based on the real life experiences of four women who worked together painting the numerals on watches in Chicago during the Great Depression, “These Shining Lives” begins almost inadvertently as a comedy before progressing into a drama in which each of them, due to work conditions that were hidden from them by their employer, gradually become ill due to radium poisoning.


