Those familiar with the Shakespeare play “Macbeth” may already be well-versed on the plot and eventual ending for the main character, but onlookers will certainly notice several modern touches to the Twin Beach Players adaptation of that play running the next two weekends at the North Beach Boys & Girls Club.

Director Rachel Cruz admits she would rather direct plays based on the works of Shakespeare than virtually any other playwright and her familiarity with the language and underlying morales of “Macbeth” has both her and those actors and actresses in the play’s primary roles eager to present the play in a more modernistic approach.


  

