First responders have received plenty of gifts, cards and letters over the past year for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, but one accolade stood out.
Animal trainer Chrissy Joy and her stunt dogs — Beasley, Whidbey and Darby — recently released a video that recognized Calvert County police, fire and rescue, and 911 operators.
"I was thinking the Southern Maryland area could use a pick-me-up, so I was wondering how the Joy Crew could do something for a good cause and be able to captivate the audience by showing off some tricks," Joy said of the 3 minute, 16 second video. "I thought maybe our first responders would be a great way to include the dogs as well as highlight how much they are doing in the area, especially with COVID and the high rates of suicide and depression."
Joy said the first responders were all too willing to help, even though they were curious as to how it would be done.
"They were all about it, even though they didn’t know what to expect," Joy said. "They were kind of like, ‘What do you mean doing tricks with dogs? We don’t know how to do that,’ and I said, ‘You really don’t have to do anything.’ There was a little hesitation as far as dealing with the dogs, but when they met them everyone was just super excited once they saw what the dogs were capable of."
The video begins with Joy saying she's sad because of COVID-19, and Beasley tries to cheer her up by shaking a coronavirus-shaped plush toy and then depositing it in the trash.
"I had no idea the amount of people or the places we were going to film at," Joy said, "so I really just had to think [of ideas] on the spot and say, “OK, what’s going to work with this many people and in this room?’"
After Beasley "searches" the computer for first responders, the dogs cheer up a veterinarian and Beasley catches discs thrown by police officers at Hallowing Point Park.
"When I was shooting the officers, someone said, ‘What about the 911 dispatchers? There’s a whole bunch of us,’" Joy said.
In the scene with the 911 operators, Beasley wears a headset and then runs under the legs of three women as they sit in swivel chairs.
"It took me five minutes to figure out what to do in that tiny office," Joy said.
In another scene, Beasley sits in the passenger of a Solomons Volunteer Fire Department truck and then sits on a stretcher carried by members of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad.
"It was really cool they let us use that," Joy said of the emergency response equipment. "They were really receptive in letting us do practically anything. [That scene] was just really thinking quick on our feet where we were able to get some really good footage and make it work."
At the end of the video, Beasley unfurls a banner that reads: Thank you to all of our real heroes.
Joy said within the first few days of its release last month, the video had more than a 1,000 views and had raised more than $300 for Hope For Heroes.
"We just want the community to know more about how we’re trying to make a positive impact so there’ll be a trickle effect," Joy said, adding that the dogs have appeared in films and national commercials. "It’s about how first responders matter and a fun way to show it. People love it. Some have said it brought them to tears. I think people want to see something positive in the media, and if we can raise money for first responders and care givers, that’s a huge plus."
To watch the video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn36puvMo8U.