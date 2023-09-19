Hundreds of Southern Maryland residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 23. Walks will be held in La Plata in Charles County and at Asbury Solomons in Calvert County.
The two walks, which have been held in the Southern Maryland community for the last 25 years, welcome new teams and participants and look forward to seeing familiar faces that return each year as families and friends come together for the annual fundraising and awareness events.
Asbury Solomons has hosted Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 1998, and Team Care Blairs has been participating in that Walk since 2003. Comprised of sisters Betsy Blair, Susan Dudley, Terrie Harney, and their mother Marian Blair, the team walks in honor of father and husband Matt Blair, who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2011. The Care Blairs have been top fundraisers each year, and currently are the top team for the Solomons Walk, with more than $4,000 raised to date.
The Southern Maryland Boot Scooters, led by team captain Leslie Harvey, are a powerhouse team that has participated since 2015 in the Walk in Charles County, raising tens of thousands of dollars through personal fundraising efforts and team special events, including their annual benefit dance and designer purse bingo. The team has raised almost $28,000 toward their goal of $30,000 this year.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s events feature a poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity of the walk participants in the fight against the disease.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s:
• Blue: Someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia;
• Purple: An individual who has lost someone to the disease;
• Yellow: A person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s; and
• Orange: A participant who supports the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 in Maryland.
Registration for the walk in La Plata will open at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the walk. Registration for the walk in Solomons also opens at 8:30, with the ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.
Participation is free; however, participants are encouraged to raise funds. For more information and to register, visit alz.org/ncawalks.