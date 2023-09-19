Hundreds of Southern Maryland residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 23. Walks will be held in La Plata in Charles County and at Asbury Solomons in Calvert County.

The two walks, which have been held in the Southern Maryland community for the last 25 years, welcome new teams and participants and look forward to seeing familiar faces that return each year as families and friends come together for the annual fundraising and awareness events.


  