One of Suzanne Dudley’s favorite memories of her son Peyton took place during his final game with his La Plata Power Red soccer team.
Playing against an older team, the two teams were tied 2-2 when Peyton was fouled at the last second.
Just like a Disney movie, Peyton scored on his penalty kick to lift his team to the win.
“The entire crowd went crazy,” Suzanne said.
Yet unlike in the movies, memories of Peyton are all his family has left after the Mechanicsville resident succumbed to cancer on Aug. 29, 2021.
“He was very optimistic, loving, caring and a go-getter,” Suzanne said of her son, who died three weeks after his 16th birthday. “He also had a very kind heart and was always positive and very chill. He was always like that.”
Peyton’s grandmother Lorraine Lucier-Hall, an instructional assistant at Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, is helping keep Peyton’s memory alive after she took part in an American Cancer Society Relay For Life event June 12 at St. Charles High School.
“She really has put a ton out on social media trying to get people to donate to this cause to help raise awareness, not just for his type of cancer but for every cancer,” Suzanne said of her mother, whose team managed to raise almost $3,000. “Nobody should be living with this. Not one person. I made a promise to my son that we will try and find a cure so that no person has to go through this ever again, and that’s just my mom’s part of holding it true to him and trying to help everybody.”
A few days after Thanksgiving in 2018, Peyton discovered a half of an egg-sized bump on his right forearm during recess. Because it wasn’t hurting him or discolored, Suzanne simply thought it was a cyst, but husband Christopher disagreed and had it check right away.
They got an appointment and asked their pediatrician, who suggested an X-ray and an ultrasound to make sure it wasn’t anything else besides a cyst.
"The radiologist said, 'You need an MRI right now. This is either cancer or a tumor that needs to be removed,” Suzanne said. “I thought, ‘He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. There is just no way my son could have this.’”
The family made its way to Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. that night where the results of some bloodwork came out fine.
“I thought, ‘OK, good, we’re in the clear,’ and they said, ‘Not so much,’” said Suzanne, who added doctors wanted to order another, more precise ultrasound.
"And after that you could tell by the look on the doctor’s face that it was not good news,” Suzanne recalled.
But Peyton's doctors remained non-committal until a biopsy could be done.
A few days later, the Dudleys were called to the hospital for the results after the biopsy, but Peyton chose not to go. The family then received the news they had been dreading: Peyton was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
According to www.cancer.org, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma or ARMS “typically affects all age groups equally. It makes up a larger portion in older children, teens and adults than in younger children. ARMS most often occurs in large muscles of the trunk, arms and legs and tends to grow faster and usually requires more intense treatment.”
Peyton had a port put in and was scheduled for 66 weeks of chemo and 6 weeks of radiation initially; after which he went into remission after eight months of treatment. He relapsed in January 2020 with 18 weeks of additional chemotherapy and 2 more weeks of radiation, then went back into remission again in July and relapsed again in February 2021 with only trials left to try.
“He was doing so well and it was completely gone,” Suzanne said.
His scans in November showed nothing, but less than two months later Suzanne said “it was in many places.” Doctors were unable to operate because it was too close to his heart and now there were multiple tumors and by July 18, Peyton was given just months to live.
During his Make A Wish trip to Florida, his oxygen levels were plummeting but he was still able to get out to the beach and swim with dolphins.
“He was just so optimistic and he just kept saying, ‘I’m just really happy that my family is here. That’s the best thing,’” Suzanne said. “We just tried to get every ounce of memory we could.”
His family also discussed final preparations; what type of funeral he wanted, what songs he wanted played and what he wanted to do with the money in his account. He donated half to cancer research and half to the Clements Cuties, which is an annual St Mary's County baseball game where men dress as women to raise money for childhood cancer.
This cancer is not genetic or hereditary,” Suzanne said. “It’s simply a bad luck card.”
And Suzanne said the particular type of cancer has also been a bad luck card to four other residents — two other children, two adults and a dog — who all live within a 15-mile radius of each other.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department stated that “at this time, SMCHD has not received any concerns expressed by community members about a suspected cancer cluster” and “there are no current active investigations in regards to a suspected cancer cluster in St. Mary’s County.”
Suzanne said she thinks why that is. While in the hospital with Peyton, she asked what she should do with any of the toxic waste during chemotherapy. She said she was told not to touch it because it’s highly toxic.
“I asked, ‘Where do I take his waste because we need to dump it somewhere, and the answer was to put it down the toilet and flush it twice,” she said. “Putting it down the toilet doesn’t sound like a great idea.”
The St. Mary’s County Health Department referred the question to the American Cancer Society’s website, which reiterated that is the correct procedure.
“Flush the toilet twice after you use it. Put the lid down before flushing to avoid splashing. If possible, you may want to use a separate toilet during this time. If this is not possible, wear gloves to clean the toilet seat after each use,” it said.
“If he’s not the only one being told to do that then what is going on? Why are all these kids getting so sick in our area? Could it be because of all this chemotherapy that’s going through? Radiation and chemotherapy never dilute. It may take 10,000 years but not in our lifetime. Why are so many people in St. Mary’s County being affected by cancer?”
To report a concern or to ask questions, call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330 or go to smchd.healthdept@maryland.gov.