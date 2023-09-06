Next Saturday, Sept. 16 the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will host its annual Wheels & Wings car show where owners of vintage cars will have the chance to park alongside some of the base’s more famous residents, including the Blue Angels #7, an F/A 18.
Joyce, left, and Kirk Cantrell, right, both of Lusby, pose with their 1929 Ford Roadster at the Wheels and Wings car show at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in 2021. Kirk referred to the machine as a “2-hour car” due to the lack of shock absorption in the suspension.
Next Saturday, Sept. 16 the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will host its annual Wheels & Wings car show where owners of vintage cars will have the chance to park alongside some of the base’s more famous residents, including the Blue Angels #7, an F/A 18.
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will host its seventh annual Wheels & Wings, where owners of vintage cars will have the chance to park alongside various planes that call the base home.
The annual Wheels & Wings car show allows owners of vintage cars to park them various planes stationed at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
A vintage car sits next to the retired Blue Angel #7, an F/A 18 jet at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
Joyce, left, and Kirk Cantrell, right, both of Lusby, pose with their 1929 Ford Roadster at the Wheels and Wings car show at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in 2021. Kirk referred to the machine as a “2-hour car” due to the lack of shock absorption in the suspension.
A Chevrolet Corvette sits on the flight line during a past Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Wheels and Wings car show event.
It’s the chance car fanatics may have dreamt of — parking their treasured ride next to a jet plane. And on Saturday, Sept. 16, some folks will get a chance to make that dream come true.
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Center will present its seventh annual Pax River Wheels & Wings show, which will offer more than 35 categories of awards for cars and planes with entertainment, door prizes, food trucks and simulator rides available throughout the day.
Those who visit the Pax River museum are often impressed with the squadron of jet planes and other aircraft staged on the grounds and now vintage car owners will have the chance to park alongside them. In fact, throughout the day the cars competing in the show will be on display with trophies awarded later in the afternoon in various categories.
“Having the unique cars next to such interesting aircraft is something that you don’t get to see everyday,” said Scott Gray, the executive director of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. “It is a great opportunity for people to see our collection of aircraft and to experience some of the coolest cars in Southern Maryland.”
For those competing in the car show, registration takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Contestants can preregister on the museum website for $25, but on Saturday the cost is $30. The show opens for spectators at 10 a.m., with over 35 awards up for grabs in various categories, including Vintage, Best in Show, People & Kid’s Choice and numerous others.
While the Blue Angels will not be performing on Saturday, one of the more popular tour stops for guests at the naval museum is the famed Blue Angel #7, which has been on display since June 12, 2021, when it was officially retired from active duty. The Blue Angels, which performed twice at the U.S. Naval Academy in May, have been performing at air shows around the country since 1946.
Among the more popular exhibits at the museum are the flight simulators, where visitors have the opportunity to experience “flying” inside real F-14 cockpits. Once inside the cockpit simulator, guests can choose between an F-14, an A-10 Warthog, a P-51 Mustang, a C-130 bomber and an F/A 18, fittingly one of the Blue Angels and the plane featured in the movie “Top Gun Maverick.”
“We have a number of planes that our customers can learn to fly in the simulators,” said Dan Dickey, the flight simulator coordinator at the museum. “But, the main one that people want to fly is the F/A 18 since they just saw it in the ‘Top Gun Maverick’ movie. But it’s a pretty complex plane, so we try to get them to start with a less complicated plane and work their way up.”
Increasing the realistic aspect of the simulators is the fact that the flight simulator team is comprised of former pilots, aviators, military aviation maintainers and engineers that have a real interest in aviation and passion for science and flight simulation. Additional operators and instructors are always in demand; interested individuals can contact Dickey at the museum.
“Right now we have a team of about 35 high school and middle school students who serve as instructors,” said Dickey, who has worked for the museum since 2015. “Having an event like the Wheels & Wings allows people to get their cars close to the planes. Almost everyone that brings a car to the show wants to have their picture taken next to the Blue Angel.”