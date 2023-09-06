It’s the chance car fanatics may have dreamt of — parking their treasured ride next to a jet plane. And on Saturday, Sept. 16, some folks will get a chance to make that dream come true.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Center will present its seventh annual Pax River Wheels & Wings show, which will offer more than 35 categories of awards for cars and planes with entertainment, door prizes, food trucks and simulator rides available throughout the day.


  

