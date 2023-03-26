This Saturday, April 1, the St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the third annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival, with four St. Mary’s County wineries as well as local crafters and artisans on hand for the festive occasion.

Community members and visitors are invited to enjoy the spring day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum with the outing slated to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery & Vineyard.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews