This Saturday, April 1, the St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the third annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests can purchase wines grown and produced locally by area wineries including the Leonardtown Winery, Generations Winery, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery & Vineyards.
Zenia Wallish, a tasting room assistant at Port of Leonardtown Winery, pours a glass for patrons. The winery, along with Generations Winery, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery, will be represented at the First Landing Wine and Arts Festival.
This Saturday, April 1, the St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the third annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests can purchase wines grown and produced locally by area wineries including the Leonardtown Winery, Generations Winery, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery & Vineyards.
Photo courtesy First Landing Wine Festival
Zenia Wallish, a tasting room assistant at Port of Leonardtown Winery, pours a glass for patrons. The winery, along with Generations Winery, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery, will be represented at the First Landing Wine and Arts Festival.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
There will be vendors Saturday, April 1, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.
PhotoS courtesy SMCL First Landing Wine & Arts Festival
Artwork will be on display and sale at the festival.
Photo courtesy First Landing Wine & Arts Festival
Artwork like this will be for sale at the festival.
Photo courtesy First Landing Wine & Arts Festival
Vendors will be on hand April 1 at the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Photo courtesy First Landing Wine & Arts Festival
Vendors and artwork, along with wine, will be featured at the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1.
This Saturday, April 1, the St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the third annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival, with four St. Mary’s County wineries as well as local crafters and artisans on hand for the festive occasion.
Community members and visitors are invited to enjoy the spring day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum with the outing slated to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, Corteau Vineyards and Xella Winery & Vineyard.
Additionally, the event will feature food trucks, live music, local crafted items, art activities for kids and more, with the scenic shores of the Potomac River serving as an ideal backdrop for the occasion. Visitors are encouraged to learn the story of the first landing and Maryland’s origins inside the museum or to take a water taxi boat ride over to St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the initial “first landing” of European colonists occurred in 1634.
“We have had an amazing response from the public regarding this event over the last few years, so we decided to make it an annual experience,” said Karen Stone, manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year, we are excited to welcome Corteau Vineyards to the event as our fourth winery. Hosting all our First Landing Wine Trail wineries, as well as local artisans, at the location of the original ‘first landing’ in 1634, just makes sense.”
Admission for the event is free for all guests, although there will be various costs for wine, food, museum admission, water taxi rides and vendor purchases. There will be special edition First Landing Wine Trail wine glasses available for purchase as souvenirs.
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the St. Mary’s commissioners to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts that illustrate the natural and cultural histories of the county and the Potomac River. In addition to the St. Clement’s Island Museum, other sites under the purview of the museum division include the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse.
St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about the wine and arts festival.